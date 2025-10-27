Costco dropped its Black Friday ad early — here’s what’s new and how to shave membership cost

Deals start Oct 31 with multiple windows (including online-only Thanksgiving & Cyber Monday), so plan and set alerts instead of chasing one-day doorbusters

Costco released its 2025 Black Friday ad days ahead of rivals with deals starting October 31st. Expect big pushes on TVs, small appliances, headphones, and a handful of marquee brands.

Also, if you’re on the fence about joining Costco, I found a Groupon deal that effectively knocks $40 off a Gold Star membership or $60 off an Executive membership. More on that below.

What changed (and why it matters)

Costco put out its full ad out early, including dates for warehouse vs. online deals. The benefit to the early release is it lets shoppers plan (and compare) before the typical mid-November promo barrage.

Expect multiple waves of deals including Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday online-only discounts. This favors planners who watch for the exact start times rather than camping for a single doorbuster.

The previewed deals lean hard on mainstream gifts (audio, gaming, kitchen electrics, blenders, security cams) a sign Costco is targeting safe, high-volume “need/gift” buys rather than expensive splurges.

Dates to know

Oct. 31 - Nov. 16: First wave of Holiday deals

Nov. 17 - Dec. 1: Second wave of Holiday deals

Nov. 27: Online-only Thanksgiving Day deals

Nov. 28 - Dec. 1: Third wave of “Black Friday” deals

Dec. 1: Online-only Cyber Monday deals

On the fence about a membership? Here’s a deal that might sway you

Groupon’s new-member deal gets you a free $40 Costco Shop card when you buy a $65 Gold Star membership. Or a $60 Shop card when you buy the $130 Executive membership. Both deals are good until December 21, 2025.

Works for both new members as well those returning after at least 18 months away.

Besides getting to shop one hour earlier than Gold Star members, the Executive membership gets you a 2% Executive rebate on most of your purchases. If you’re likely to spend approximately $3,250/year at Costco, the 2% rebate can recoup the upgrade cost; otherwise stick with the Gold Star.

What this likely signals for Black Friday 2025

With Costco publishing early and breaking up the dates, expect rolling drops (and re-stocks) rather than one-shot doorbusters. That keeps shoppers checking back and lowers FOMO if you miss an early window.

The ad highlights tell a familiar story: PS5 bundle, soundbars, headphones, smart-home cams, Dyson/Vitamix/Ninja. Translation: broad, giftable, products that are easy to compare at other retailers, so expect competitive matching from Amazon/Target/Walmart during the same windows.

Because dates and start times are public, expect the best items to vanish quickly at each drop. If a model you want is in the ad, add it to your online cart the night and be ready. For in-warehouse, most locations will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

Here’s are a few of the highlights

Kirkland AA or AAA Batteries – Starting October 31st, these will be at their lowest price of the year. 48 count for $13.99, down from $15.99.

PS5 Bundle (Online Only) - Starting November 21st, save $120 on a PS5 with 2 controllers. Down to $479.99 from $599.99.

Kirkland Signature Jeans (Online Only) – Starting November 27th, you can save $4 on these jeans bringing the price down to $12.99.

Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum – Starting November 21st, you can save $90 on this vacuum bringing the price down to $299.99.

Kirkland Signature Boneless/Skinless Chicken Breasts (3 pack) – Starting November 28th, save $5 per package bringing the price below $2.50/pound. Most grocery stores hover close to $4/pound making this a fill your freezer deal.

Ninja Pro Blender with Auto IQ – Starting November 28th, save $20 on this blender bringing it down to $59.99.

ASUS Vivobook 15.6” Touchscreen Laptop – Thanksgiving Day deal (online only) get this laptop for just $399.99, down from $699.99.