Eddie Bauer LLC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Eddie Bauer LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey after reaching a restructuring agreement with its secured lenders.

The company will launch liquidation sales at its U.S. and Canadian stores while pursuing a potential sale of all or part of its retail operations.

E-commerce and wholesale operations, operated by Outdoor 5 LLC, are not affected and will continue as usual.

Eddie Bauer LLC, the operator of Eddie Bauer retail and outlet stores in the United States and Canada, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a restructuring plan aimed at stabilizing the business and maximizing value for stakeholders. Some or all of the retail outlets could close.

The company announced it has entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (RSA) with its secured lenders and has begun voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The agreement is intended to streamline the bankruptcy process and allow the retailer to move through it as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Some stores will close

As part of the restructuring, Eddie Bauer’s retail stores in the U.S. and Canada will remain open for now, but the company will begin liquidation sales as it winds down certain locations. At the same time, the company is actively seeking a buyer for all or part of its store operations in what it described as a dual-path strategy.

If a buyer is secured, the company may shift away from a full liquidation and instead complete a going-concern sale that preserves some or all of its store footprint. If no transaction materializes, the retailer said it will proceed with an orderly wind-down of store operations.

Marc Rosen, CEO of Catalyst Brands, said the company has faced mounting financial challenges that predate the formation of Catalyst Brands last year.

Inflation-driven cost increases

“Even prior to the inception of Catalyst Brands last year, the retail company was in a challenged situation, with declining sales, supply chain challenges, and other issues,” Rosen said in a statement. He added that those difficulties were compounded by inflation-driven cost increases, tariff uncertainty, and other economic pressures.

Rosen said that while Catalyst’s leadership team made progress in areas such as product development and marketing, those efforts were not enough to overcome longstanding operational and financial headwinds.

The company has filed several customary “first-day” motions with the bankruptcy court, including requests to use cash collateral to continue paying employee wages and benefits and to fund operations during the Chapter 11 process.

Online sales are not affected

Importantly for customers, Eddie Bauer’s online and wholesale businesses are not part of the bankruptcy filing. Those operations are run by a separate licensed operator, Outdoor 5 LLC (also known as Oved), and will continue without interruption. Authentic Brands Group retains ownership of the Eddie Bauer intellectual property and may license the brand to other operators in the future.

The filing does not affect Eddie Bauer stores outside the U.S. and Canada, which are operated by other licensees and will continue normal operations. Other brands within the Catalyst Brands portfolio are also not impacted by the bankruptcy.

Rosen acknowledged the impact of the decision on employees and business partners.