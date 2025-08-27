The do's and don'ts of Labor Day Shopping

Best Labor Day deals: Look for deep discounts on grills, mattresses, major appliances, and furniture.

What to skip: Hold off on fall fashion, toys, and most tech until later sales like Black Friday.

Smart shopping tips: Start holiday shopping early, stack promo codes and cashback, and take advantage of bundles or retailer perks.



With the upcoming holiday weekend, many consumers are keeping their eyes peeled for the Labor Day specials and sales.

To help you sort through the best – and worst – buys of the season, ConsumerAffairs spoke to RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls.

She shares insights on what to buy, what not to buy, whether it’s too early to start planning for the holidays, and more.

Best and worst buys

If you’re stuck on what to buy this weekend – and what to avoid – Carls has some advice.

“Labor Day is basically clearance season for the home,” she said. “Grills are a top buy with big markdowns as summer wraps up. Mattresses and major appliances always show up strong this weekend, and you’ll find some of the best furniture savings of the season as stores make room for fall.

“On the other hand, fall fashion is still full price and better to wait on,” Carls said. “Toys and gaming are a skip unless it’s something you know will sell out. And for tech, unless you’re grabbing a last-gen model, hold off. Black Friday is where the bigger price drops usually land.”

Is it time to start holiday shopping?

According to Carls, this weekend may be the time to start thinking about starting your holiday shopping.

If something is on sale now and you know it’s going to be on your list later, it makes sense to grab it early,” she suggested.

“Labor Day is a smart time to pick up gifts that are useful, timely, or seasonal. Think home upgrades, college essentials, or even early decor. And if you are trying to avoid that last-minute crunch in November and make sure the items on your list don't sell out before you're able to grab them, this is a great way to get ahead.”

Stack your savings

Another thing to think about this holiday weekend: there are plenty of ways to stack your savings.

“Labor Day is one of those under-the-radar weekends that can really pay off if you shop it right,” Carls said. “Look for ways to stack your savings – that means starting with the sale price, then adding promo codes, cash back, or both. S

“Some retailers will price match if you ask, and even if they can’t, they may throw in a bundle instead. Bundles are a hidden perk of this weekend. You might see pillows and sheets included with a mattress, or free haul-away with an appliance delivery. Even buying a washer and dryer together can unlock extra savings.”