How to save money at Best Buy (without falling for fake “deals”)

Don’t trust the sale tag — verify it: Check Amazon or Walmart in-store, then use Best Buy to price match and actually beat the price.

Timing matters more than the “deal:” Buy after new releases or during major sale windows — avoid buying right before a refresh when prices are about to drop.

Go open-box + ask for a discount: Save 20–40% on open-box, bundle only what you need, and ask for ~20% off (realistically settle for ~10%).

You ever notice that when you walk into Best Buy everything feels like it’s on sale? Yellow tags everywhere, “limited-time offers,” “member pricing,” and bundle-deals in every aisle.

But here’s the part most shoppers don’t realize — a lot of those “deals” are just smart marketing.

The difference between someone who overpays and someone who actually gets a deal at Best Buy comes down to a few key things. Let’s break it all down so you can start saving money.

First: Stop trusting the sale tag

Best Buy doesn’t need to create fake discounts to get you to buy. They’re just really good at framing “deals” in a way that makes them feel urgent.

You’ll often see things like:

“Save $200 today”

“Limited-time offer”

“Member-exclusive price”

But if you zoom out for a second and take a breath, you’ll notice that the “sale” price is often just the standard price that everyone else is selling it for.

This is especially true on items like TVs and laptops, as pricing is synchronized across most major retailers. So, when Best Buy says something is “$100 off,” what they usually mean is:

“This is the current national price.”

I’m not saying it’s a bad price, but it’s usually nothing special.

What smart shoppers do instead is pause and verify the deal. Pull up the same product on Amazon or Walmart, on your phone, right there in the aisle. If the price matches, you’re not scoring a deal, you’re just paying what everybody else is paying.

The smart thing to do is to use that price as your baseline, then figure out how to beat it.

Timing matters more than the deal itself

If you buy electronics at the wrong time, you’re often overpaying.

While they have some flexibility to run their own sales, retailers like Best Buy don’t fully control pricing — the major manufacturers do. And those pricing cycles tend to follow patterns.

For example, when a new laptop comes out, prices tend to stay high for early buyers. Then a few months later, manufacturer promos start kicking in. By the time major sale windows hit, that same device can be hundreds of dollars cheaper.

Same exact product, just different timing, and a better deal, for those who wait.

So instead of asking, “Is this on sale?” Start asking, “Where are we in the product cycle?”

Here’s how to time it the smart way:

Right after a new model launch → Older versions drop in price fast.

→ Older versions drop in price fast. Right after CES in January (for TVs) → New models get announced, while prices on last year’s TVs drop quickly.

→ New models get announced, while prices on last year’s TVs drop quickly. Back-to-school season → Consistent laptop and tech discounts.

→ Consistent laptop and tech discounts. Black Friday/holiday sales → Deepest, manufacturer-backed deals.

→ Deepest, manufacturer-backed deals. End-of-quarter/clearance periods → Retailers push inventory hard, often stacking extra discounts.

And the worst time to buy is right before a product refresh. That’s when you’re paying full price for something that’s about to be replaced… and discounted weeks later.

The bottom line is that timing matters more than the sale tag.

Open-box is where the real deals live

Open-box items at Best Buy are typically returns or floor models. Sometimes they were opened and never used. Sometimes the box just got damaged in shipping.

But here’s the key to remember: They’ve already taken the depreciation hit, making them some of the best deals in the store.

That means you can walk in and buy something that’s essentially new for 20% to 40% less.

This is especially powerful for:

Laptops

Tablets

TVs

Speakers/sound systems

The mistake people make is assuming “open-box” means risky. In reality, Best Buy grades these items and still allows 14-day returns. You’re not locked into something that might have issues.

And a lot of times, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. If there is something wrong with the item, it will explicitly say on the open-box label/tag.

The smart move is to ask an employee why the item was returned. You’d be surprised how often the answer is, “They just didn’t want it.” That’s your opportunity to pounce.

Pro tip: Open box items are not typically in one designated spot at Best Buy. You’ll find them either on the shelf (marked open-box) next to the new ones, or on the back/side wall in the clearance section.

Bundles are designed to increase your cart, not save you money

Best Buy loves bundles because they increase your total spend.

They’ll often read like this:

“Save $150 when you bundle”

“Save $100 when you buy a laptop + Microsoft 365”

“Free accessories included”

“Bundle and save $150 on select laptops + accessories”

This all sounds great until you realize you didn’t actually need the stuff that came in the bundle.

This is where people quietly overspend. Not on the main item they actually wanted, but on everything attached to it.

Fight this tactic by breaking the bundle apart in your head, and ask yourself:

Would I buy this item on its own?

Is it cheaper elsewhere?

Remember, savings only count if you were going to spend that money anyway.

Create your own bundle and ask for a discount

Instead of falling for one of Best Buy’s created bundles, create your own and use it as leverage when asking for a discount.

I’ve found that this works best on bigger purchases, especially when you include an open-box product they’re trying to move. Think things like an open-box TV along with a new soundbar. Or maybe an open-box laptop along with a new carrying case.

Managers are very motivated to clear out open-box inventory, which gives you even more negotiating power.

Be specific and say, “Can you do 20% off if I buy both of these right now?”

Then pause and wait. Most stores won’t give 20%, but they may come back with 10% off, a gift card, or a different bundled discount.

It’s worth a shot — you literally have nothing to lose by asking.

Price matching is where you can win too

Best Buy’s price match policy is one of the most underused ways to save, both in-store and online.

At the time of sale, they will match the price of 19 major competitors, including Costco, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Prices don’t update everywhere at the same time. Get in the habit of checking prices as you walk to the register, not before.

This is because prices often change hourly, especially at Amazon. Amazon might drop a price at 10:00 AM. Best Buy might not reflect that change until later, if ever. That gap, while sometimes just a few hours, is where you’ll save money.

If you catch it:

Show an employee the lower price.

Get it matched instantly in-store.

If shopping online, either start a chat, or call them at 1-888-BEST-BUY to get a price match.

Even better, if Best Buy drops the price after you buy it, you can request a price adjustment during the 14-day return window. No need to return and rebuy the item, just get some money back and move on.

Most people never do this, or take the time to figure out how it works. But once you grasp how it works, it’s one of the easiest “hidden refunds” you can get.

Accessories are the easiest place to waste money

Once you’ve committed to a big purchase, your guard tends to drop as you start shopping for whatever accessories you might need.

That’s when the $10 cable turns into a $30 cable. Or the “good enough” $60 wall mount turns into the fancy $140 version.

Best Buy (and most retailers) make serious margins on these accessories. Cases, mounts, chargers, adapters…they all add up really fast.

The smarter move is to treat accessories as a separate purchase and buy them later. That’s when you can compare prices and figure out exactly what you need.

Otherwise, it’s very easy to tack on an extra $100–$200 at checkout without even flinching