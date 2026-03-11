BJ’s members can get 50¢ off every gallon of gas through March 16

BJ’s members can earn 50¢ off per gallon of gas by spending $150 or more in a single transaction.

The gas discount must be redeemed within seven days at BJ’s Gas locations.

The promotion is available through March 16, offering a timely way to offset rising fuel prices.

With gas prices creeping up across the country, saving at the pump can feel like a big win. That’s exactly what BJ’s Wholesale Club is aiming to offer with a new limited-time promotion that gives members a sizable fuel discount.

Through March 16, BJ’s members can receive 50 cents off every gallon of gas when they spend $150 or more in a single transaction at a BJ’s club or online at BJs.com. The discount is designed to reward shoppers who are already stocking up on groceries, household essentials, and other bulk items.

For drivers who fill up regularly, shaving half a dollar off every gallon can translate into noticeable savings, especially if you drive a larger vehicle or commute frequently.

How the discount works

When BJ’s members spend at least $150 in one transaction, either in-store or online, they automatically unlock the 50¢ per gallon gas discount.

Once the purchase is completed, the fuel savings become available at BJ’s Gas stations, which are located at many of the retailer’s warehouse clubs. Members will have seven days to redeem the discount after making their qualifying purchase.

The savings are applied instantly when members fill up at a BJ’s gas pump. Because BJ’s gas prices are often already competitive compared to nearby stations, stacking an additional 50¢ discount can make the deal even more appealing.

However, timing matters. The promotion itself runs through March 16, so shoppers who want to take advantage of the offer will need to complete their qualifying purchase before the deadline.

What shoppers should know before filling up

If you’re planning to take advantage of the promotion, a little strategy can help you get the most value.