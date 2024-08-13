Chuck E. Cheese introduces subscription plan to win back customers

With more American families strapped by high prices, restaurants are feeling the pinch as more people eat at home to save money. Several fast food chains have recently introduced value meals in a bid to win back customers.

Chuck E. Cheese is the latest to react to declining discretionary spending. It's introduced a subscription plan that will offer discounts on the games, as well and food and beverages.

“We wanted to create a program that makes Chuck E. Cheese more affordable for families,” said Mark Kupferman, executive vice president of Chuck E. Cheese.

Kupferman said the chain tested the concept in several markets before deciding to roll it out nationally.

New monthly and two-month passes

With the new subscription plans, consumers can purchase either the Monthly Fun Pass or the Two-Month Fun Pass.

Both options are available in three tiers – gold, silver, and bronze – and the biggest difference is how often consumers are charged – either monthly or a one-time fee for the Two-Month Fun Pass.

With the monthly pass, consumers must commit to a 12-month package. After 12 months, subscribers are free to cancel their plan at any time.

With either the monthly or two-month passes, subscriber benefits include access to over 450 participating Chuck E. Cheese locations in the U.S. and Canada.​