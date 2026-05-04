Cinco de Mayo deals and freebies: Where to get cheap tacos and margaritas

Cinco de Mayo is stacked with cheap margaritas and food deals at spots like Chuy's, Chili’s, and BJ's Brewhouse.

The best freebies are app-based, like free chips and guac at Chipotle, 75¢ tacos at Jack in the Box, and a $1 nugget deal at Taco Bell.

Local restaurants often beat chains with better taco prices, drink specials, and events — so don’t skip them.

Cinco de Mayo (May 5) has quietly become one of the best days of the year to score discounted food and drinks.

And in 2026, it lands on a Tuesday, which basically means “Taco Tuesday on steroids.”

Here’s where to find the best offers this year.

Baja Fresh

Club Baja Rewards members get $5.55 off your $20+ order on May 4 and 5

Use code CINCO5 and you must order from their website to use the code.

BJ’s Brewhouse

This Cinco de Mayo, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is serving up $6 Brewhouse margaritas during two happy hour windows: from 3–7 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. until close.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering its Tequila Classic Marg for only $5 for the holiday.

A new classic marg, this crowd pleaser is made with Cuervo Tradicional Blanco, triple sec, Chili’s house-made sour, and garnished with a lime wedge.

Chipotle

Get free chips and guac (or queso) with any entrée purchase.

Use code CINCO26 in the app or online.

This is one of the easiest freebies — just order digitally.

Chuy’s

From May 1-5th, Chuy's is rolling out a lineup of festive deals on drinks and apps, including:

$6 house margaritas

$9 grande house margaritas

$1 off all Mexican beers

$5 queso bowls

Jack in the Box

Get 2 tacos for just 75¢ on May 5

Must order form the Jack app to get the deal.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Free queso with entrée

This deal is exclusively for rewards members. If you’re not a member, sign up ahead of time — it’s completely free to join.

Ruby Tuesday

On May 5only, you can score a burger (or sandwich) and fries for just $5.99.

Plus, you can get a Ruby-Rita with Hornitos Reposado tequila for just $6, as well as a bucket of Dos Equis lager for just $16.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a limited-time deal: the first 30,000 rewards members to claim it in the Taco Bell app can score a five-piece order of Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets for just $1.

The offer drops May 5 at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET), so timing matters.

7-Eleven

7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can take $3 off select beers, including Modelo Especial, Coronita Extra, and Pacifico.

Local restaurants (don’t skip these)

While national chains get all the attention on May 5th, don’t ignore your local spots, as they often have:

Cheaper tacos

Better drink specials

Live music and events

Also, in many cities, restaurants and food trucks are offering:

Street taco deals

Family-friendly events

Food + entertainment combos

Translation: your best overall deal might actually be to dine local.