The eBay buying tricks sellers hope you never figure out

Think like a marketplace, not a store: On eBay, bad listings, low visibility, and motivated sellers often mean 20–50% lower prices.

Let sellers come to you: Use Sold Items to guide offers and rely on watchlists to trigger private discounts instead of bidding early.

Buy “imperfect” on purpose: Open box, refurbished, or cosmetic-flaw items are where the biggest, quietest savings live.

eBay isn’t a store, it’s an ecosystem. Prices aren’t fixed, sellers behave differently than big retailers, and the rules change depending on timing, listing format, and even how you interact with the seller.

But if you learn to shop it strategically, eBay can usually beat retail prices by 20–50% on everything from tech and tools to clothing and collectibles.

Here’s how to actually squeeze the most value out of eBay, including outside-the-box tips most shoppers never consider.

First, understand what drives prices on eBay

Before you try to save money on eBay, you need to know why their prices are all over the board in the first place.

These three big forces control most eBay deals:

1. Seller motivation

It’s important to understand that some sellers are just trying to clear space in their closet and are perfectly okay with low garage sale prices. These folks often happily accept lowball offers.

Others are full-time resellers who care more about how much cash they have coming in, than how much profit they make. This puts them in a perpetual ready to “strike a deal” posture.

Both types of sellers fall into the motivated seller category which is where the real deals live on eBay.

2. Visibility and competition

The truth of the matter is that eBay listings with poor titles, bad photos, or odd timing (Christmas ornaments in July) attract way fewer buyers.

Most buyers don’t want to buy something when you can’t tell the real condition by the photos or the item has a cryptic description which makes what you get in the mail a bit of a mystery box.

But smart eBay users use this to their advantage as less eyeballs on an item always means a potentially lower final price.

3. Risk perception

Anything that feels “slightly risky” to the average shopper, think open box, missing packaging, cosmetic flaws, or refurbished, often gets overlooked by eBay shoppers.

But these items get discounted hard, even when the product is fully functionally, making them great products to seek out.

Hunt for “bad listings” instead of good deals

This is one of the most powerful eBay tricks, and almost nobody does it intentionally.

Most shoppers search for perfect listings that include the following:

Clean titles

Bright photo

Detailed descriptions

Those listings also attract the most buyers which of course pushes prices up.

So instead, you should intentionally look for the bad listings.

Here’s how to make it happen:

Search using misspellings and awkward phrasing. Example: “nik air max,” “sony hedphones,” and “north face jaket”. Check out the site TypoHound that actually finds these eBay listing for you. You just type in the product you’re looking for and they’ll find you the bad listings.

Example: “nik air max,” “sony hedphones,” and “north face jaket”. Check out the site TypoHound that actually finds these eBay listing for you. You just type in the product you’re looking for and they’ll find you the bad listings. Filter by auction-only listings with no reserve - These are often created by casual sellers who don’t optimize their posts. You can often find an ignored listing this way and win the auction with a minimum bid of a buck or less.

- These are often created by casual sellers who don’t optimize their posts. You can often find an ignored listing this way and win the auction with a minimum bid of a buck or less. Look for dark, messy, or single-photo listings - Many great items are hidden behind lazy photography. Remember you can always shoot the seller a question and get more clarity on the condition of the item without needing high-quality photos.

These types of listings tend to show up frequently in eBay search results, and experienced resellers often skip them because they take more effort to evaluate. That's when you pounce.

So, if you’re willing to spend a little time and zoom in, read carefully, and ask a quick question, you can snag items at prices that would never survive a competitive listing.

This works especially well for the following shopping categories:

Clothing and shoes

Older electronics

Tools

Hobby gear

Use “Make an Offer” strategically — not emotionally

Most people treat the “Make Offer” button like a gamble or an insult. They either send a lowball offer out of frustration or ignore it all together.

The smart move is to treat an offer to a seller as a data-driven negotiation where you can greatly increase your chances to score a deal.

Here’s the playbook you should try:

Filter your search results by “Sold Items” and “Completed Items” before you make an offer – By doing this, you get to see what the item actually sells for, not the number the seller hopes they can get. Offer 10–25% below the lowest recent sold price - This number will feel reasonable to sellers and typically avoids any auto-declines. Add a short, neutral note - Something like: “Ready to pay today. Just trying to stay close to the recent sold prices.”

Why this works:

Many sellers initially price their items high, expecting a negotiation to be part of the deal.

Sellers will often send a counteroffer that lands right in “deal” territory.

If the counteroffer is minimal, come back with another offer asking for a 10-15% discount off the counter.

Remember, you’re not asking for a favor as many sellers really want to move inventory. The bottom line is if the seller allows you to make an offer, they're expecting you to make an offer.

Watch. Wait. Let the seller come to you

The one thing you want to avoid when shopping on eBay is clicking around and making a bunch of impulse buys simply because the item seems like a decent deal.

Shopping this way is a recipe to overpay on stuff where the buyer will often take significantly less if you just “play the game.”

The game? Watch items aggressively at first but do NOT place a bid or send an offer.

When you add an item to your watchlist, a few cool things potentially happen:

Sellers will often send you a private discount offer.

Sellers will quietly start to drop their prices when products don’t move.

Other “watchers” disappear and lose interest, making the seller more likely to accept your eventual low offer.

When it comes to sellers sending you a private discount, many use eBay’s automated tools which sends out offers only to watchers.

These discounts never appear publicly and can range from 5% to 30% off. I’ve even received 50% off offers on Christmas decorations that I had on my watchlist in January.

Even better is that some sellers will lower prices after a listing sits for a while just to trigger renewed interest.

So, the takeaway here is that when you bid early, you lose all of your leverage.

Watch. Wait. And let the seller come to you. Trust me, they eventually will.

Buy “returned,” “open box,” and “unloved” items on purpose

One of eBay’s biggest advantages over traditional retailers is how it significantly discounts anything that isn’t “brand new in perfect packaging.”

I’ve gotten some of my best deals on eBay by being okay with items that aren’t pristine.

With that said, here’s what to target:

Search for open box items - These are often customer returns that were barely used. Packaging damage alone can knock 20–40% off.

Look for manufacturer refurbished - These frequently come inspected, tested, and with good warranties. But they scare off casual shoppers who’d rather not deal with a potential issue.

Seek out listings with cosmetic flaws - Scratches, dents, missing manuals, or replacement packaging rarely affects performance but will crush the resale price that sellers can realistically ask for.

Pro tip: Be sure to search using phrases like “open box,” “no original packaging,” and “minor cosmetic wear.” Then compare those prices to retail. The gap is often shocking.