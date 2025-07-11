Dollar General announces back-to-school sale

Dollar General’s back-to-school sale is running through September 6.

There are opportunities for parents and teachers to save on all back-to-school essentials.

Both Dollar General and national brands will be part of the ongoing sale.

Dollar General is sharing the details of its back-to-school sale.

One of the biggest headlines out of the sale: over 70 back-to-school items will be priced at $1 or less.

"Dollar General stands ready to deliver on our commitment of everyday value to help families as they shop for back-to-school items,” Steve O’Brien, Dollar General’s vice president, division merchandise manager, said in a news release.

“Whether you’re a parent stocking up on supplies, a teacher preparing their classroom or a student getting ready for dorm living, we offer the essentials you need at prices that will help support a confident start to the school year.”

Details of the sale

The back-to-school sale is running now through September 6, at Dollar General’s over 20,000 locations.

Here’s what shoppers can expect from the ongoing sale:

70+ back-to-school and stationery items priced at $1 or less, including essentials like folders, notebooks, and composition books

A selection of Crayola variety coloring packs for $2 and under

Fashionable and functional backpacks for just $5 each, available in several colors, patterns, and designs

Crayola crayons, Elmer’s glue sticks, notebooks, binders, and $1 deals on folders, pencils, and more

Dollar General is offering $5 off $25 every Saturday, with extra opportunities for $5 off $25 on planned weekdays in July.

Deals on lunchbox favorites: Sales promotions on fruity snacks including Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Rollups – two for $5 and select Dole products three for $6. Special offers on family-favorite PB&J fixings, like Welch’s Jelly & Peter Pan Peanut Butter, two for $5. Crunchy treats including Cheez-Its three for $6 and Keebler items two for $6.



Savings for teachers

In addition to parents saving on supplies and back-to-school essentials, Dollar General is also offering deals for teachers.

Here’s a look at how teachers can save ahead of the new school year:

The Dollar General “Teacher Social Media Sweepstakes” will award 20 educators with a $250 Dollar General gift card. The sweepstakes runs July 15 – August 30 on Dollar General’s Instagram.

Verified teachers can receive 30% off select stationary through September 6.

To save even more, consumers can sign up for the Dollar General rewards program to get exclusive coupons and more opportunities to save.