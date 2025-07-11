Write a review
Dollar General announces back-to-school sale

Dollar General's back-to-school sale offers over 70 essentials for $1 or less. Save big through September 6 with deals for parents and teachers. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Over 70 items will be priced $1 or less

  • Dollar General’s back-to-school sale is running through September 6. 

  • There are opportunities for parents and teachers to save on all back-to-school essentials. 

  • Both Dollar General and national brands will be part of the ongoing sale. 

Dollar General is sharing the details of its back-to-school sale. 

One of the biggest headlines out of the sale: over 70 back-to-school items will be priced at $1 or less. 

"Dollar General stands ready to deliver on our commitment of everyday value to help families as they shop for back-to-school items,” Steve O’Brien, Dollar General’s vice president, division merchandise manager, said in a news release. 

“Whether you’re a parent stocking up on supplies, a teacher preparing their classroom or a student getting ready for dorm living, we offer the essentials you need at prices that will help support a confident start to the school year.”

Details of the sale

The back-to-school sale is running now through September 6, at Dollar General’s over 20,000 locations. 

Here’s what shoppers can expect from the ongoing sale: 

  • 70+ back-to-school and stationery items priced at $1 or less, including essentials like folders, notebooks, and composition books

  • A selection of Crayola variety coloring packs for $2 and under

  • Fashionable and functional backpacks for just $5 each, available in several colors, patterns, and designs

  • Crayola crayons, Elmer’s glue sticks, notebooks, binders, and $1 deals on folders, pencils, and more

  • Dollar General is offering $5 off $25 every Saturday, with extra opportunities for $5 off $25 on planned weekdays in July. 

  • Deals on lunchbox favorites: 

    • Sales promotions on fruity snacks including Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, and Fruit Rollups – two for $5 and select Dole products three for $6.

    • Special offers on family-favorite PB&J fixings, like Welch’s Jelly & Peter Pan Peanut Butter, two for $5.

    • Crunchy treats including Cheez-Its three for $6 and Keebler items two for $6.

Savings for teachers

In addition to parents saving on supplies and back-to-school essentials, Dollar General is also offering deals for teachers. 

Here’s a look at how teachers can save ahead of the new school year: 

  • The Dollar General “Teacher Social Media Sweepstakes” will award 20 educators with a $250 Dollar General gift card. The sweepstakes runs July 15 – August 30 on Dollar General’s Instagram.

  • Verified teachers can receive 30% off select stationary through September 6. 

To save even more, consumers can sign up for the Dollar General rewards program to get exclusive coupons and more opportunities to save. 

