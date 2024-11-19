New California law clarifies "best if used by" and "sell by" dates

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a new law to simplify food date labeling and reduce confusion for consumers.

The law, AB 660, authored by Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, requires manufacturers to use clear labels like “Best If Used By” and “Use By” on packaged foods.

It also bans consumer-facing “Sell By” labels, which often mislead people into discarding food that is still safe to eat.

Irwin highlighted that over 50 different date labeling phrases currently cause confusion, with “Sell By” intended for store stock management but misunderstood by consumers. She called the law a significant step toward saving money, reducing waste, and protecting the environment.

“Having to wonder whether our food is still good is an issue that we all have struggled with,” Irwin said, adding that the law is “a monumental step to keep money in the pockets of consumers while helping the environment and the planet.”

Six million tons of food wasted

According to Erica Parker of Californians Against Waste, Californians discard an estimated six million tons of food annually, with date label confusion being a major contributor. The law aims to create a consistent labeling system, helping consumers avoid unnecessary food waste while ensuring safety. The changes will take effect in 2025.

“The inconsistent use of phrases like ‘Sell By,’ ‘Expires On,’ ‘Freshest Before,’ and others makes for an impossible-to-navigate system for consumers who don’t want to throw away good food or make their families sick,” Parker said.

Although the law only applies to California, it is likely to affect labeling of national brands throughout the country. California's large population makes it uneconomical for manufacturers to produce separate labels for use only in California.