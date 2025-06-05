Aldi is discounting over 400 items this summer

Aldi is slashing prices on nearly a quarter of its entire inventory, increasing savings for customers this summer.

The retailer will be offering discounts on nearly everything in the store – grilling essentials, snacks, soda, protein bars, and more.

Shoppers can expect to save all summer long, so they can stock up on groceries for less.

With several retailers hosting summer sales, Aldi is helping customers save on groceries this summer.

The grocery retailer announced it will be slashing prices on over 400 items, or around 25% of its overall selection, across all of its stores this summer.

“Our customers count on ALDI for the lowest prices of any national grocer, every day, and we never take that trust for granted,” Jason Hart, CEO, ALDI said in a news release.

“While customers may see higher prices at other retailers, we’re working hard to unlock even more value for our shoppers, just in time for summer’s lineup of holidays and gatherings where food takes center stage. It’s another way we’re doubling down on our commitment to help shoppers fill their carts with great products for less.”

Maximizing savings

Aldi says that nearly everything customers need for the summer will be discounted. This includes grilling essentials, soda, fruit, snacks, and more.

Here’s a look at some of the discounts:

Popz Prebiotic Soda: $1.49/each

Maxx Bars, 4-count boxes: $4.39

Large Seedless Watermelon: $5.15/each

Deluxe Whole Cashews with Sea Salt, 30 oz: $10.79

Graham Crackers, 14.4 oz: $1.85

Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Banana: $3.69

2% Ultra-Filtered Milk, 59 oz: $3.89

Simply Nature Sproud 7 Grain Bread: $3.29

Clancy’s Original Kettle Chips, 8 oz: $1.65

Priano Tortellini: $5.85

Simply Nature Organic Mild Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage, 5-count: $4.65

Cage Free Large Dozen Eggs: $4.29

Summit 12-pack sodas: $4.69

Sugar-Free Hazelnut Coffee Creamer, 32 oz: $2.75

Clancy’s Snack Pack Combo, 18-count: $7.25

Premium Ice Cream, 48 oz: $6.29

Everything discounted will be flagged with a red price drop logo in Aldi stores.

Based on internal estimates and projected sales, the retailer estimates that these price drops will save customers $100 million this summer.

“Value isn’t a trend at ALDI. It’s been in our DNA since we opened our first store nearly 50 years ago,” Scott Patton, CCO, Aldi, said in the news release.

“This summer, we’re going further to deliver more of what sets us apart, great products at the lowest possible prices. With price drops on the season’s most-loved products in every aisle, we want to do what we can to help shoppers enjoy more of summer.”