Feast for four under $20: Target’s Thanksgiving meal deal simplifies hosting

Target is offering a full Thanksgiving meal for four for under $20 — making it one of the most budget-friendly holiday meals you’ll find this year.

The bundle includes a turkey and all the essential sides in one convenient package — no guesswork, no picking dozens of items separately.

On top of the food bundle, Target is also rolling out stylish décor, seasonal apparel, and gift items to help you host in style (without overspending).

With grocery prices climbing, hosting a Thanksgiving meal can feel like a budgeting challenge.

Enter Target’s latest holiday offer: a full meal for four people priced under $20, or less than $5 per person.

It’s designed to give families the comfort of a traditional festive spread — turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cranberry sauce and more — while removing some of the cost and effort.

Even better? Target isn’t just thinking about the food. The retailer is backing this bundle with décor, gifting, and convenience services that help bring the whole holiday table together — without the stress of hunting down deals or wondering which side dish to add.

"What I love about Target during the holidays is our ability to help families celebrate in style while spending less — and that's exactly what we're doing this Thanksgiving," Lisa Roath, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty, Target, said in a news release.

"Our under-$20 Thanksgiving meal is priced even lower than last year's, but we're not stopping there. We also have new seasonal sides, stylish table décor, festive apparel and beautiful greenery and florals. Put it all together and Target's making it an absolute joy for everyone to create an elevated, unforgettable Thanksgiving experience."

What’s included

Here’s the full breakdown of the bundle offered by Target (pricing prior to tax):

Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey (Frozen, up to 10 lb.) — offered at $0.79 per pound (same as last year’s price).

Good & Gather Russet Potatoes – 5 lb. bag.

Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce – 14 oz.

Stove Top Stuffing Mix – 6 oz.

Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy – 12 oz.

Favorite Day Soft French Bread.

Good & Gather Frozen Corn.



All together: the meal is offered at “under $20” for the full bundle serving four people.

Additional items

Target is also offering seasonal sides, pies, and entertaining dishes priced at $4.99 each from November 16-29. These include:

Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pies.

New Good & Gather sides like Harvest Squash Empanadas, Chicken Pot Pie Empanadas, Mashed Sweet Potato with Cinnamon & Brown Sugar and Vegetables with Parmesan Cheese.



Shoppers can choose how they’d like to get their holiday hosting items from Target – shopping in-store, store or drive-up pickup, same-day delivery, next-day delivery, or two-day delivery.