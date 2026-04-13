How to coupon at Dollar General (and actually save money without overthinking it)

Keep it simple and stack smart: At Dollar General, use one manufacturer coupon plus one store coupon per item. Start with just digital coupons in the app and only clip what you actually need.

Build around the $5 off $25: Hit $25 before coupons, stack that discount with your clipped deals, and your total drops fast with minimal effort.

Add easy cash back: Link and use Ibotta, add offers before shopping, and enter your phone number at checkout. Don’t double-dip the same deal.

Couponing at Dollar General has this reputation of being confusing, time-consuming, and honestly… a little intimidating.

But the reality is that Dollar General is actually one of the simplest places to coupon once you understand how their system works.

Once you get it down, you can consistently cut your bill in half (or more) on everyday essentials without turning it into a second job.

First: Understand the three types of coupons at Dollar General

Before you try to “build a deal,” you need to understand what you’re working with.

Dollar General uses three types of coupons:

Digital coupons (inside their app or website)

Manufacturer coupons (paper or digital)

Dollar General store coupons

This matters because not all coupons work together and here’s the key rule that drives everything: You can only use one manufacturer coupon + one Dollar General store coupon per item.

Also important: most digital coupons in the app are manufacturer coupons, even though they live inside the Dollar General system. So, if you try to stack two digital coupons on one item, it usually won’t work.

This is where beginners often get tripped up and get frustrated.

Think of it this way:

You’re not trying to use more coupons.

You’re trying to use the right combination of coupons.

The easiest way to start: Use digital coupons only

If you’re new to couponing at Dollar General, it’s important to keep it ridiculously simple at first.

First, download the Dollar General app and stop there.

Inside the app, you’ll see dozens of digital coupons you can “clip” with one tap. Then when you check out, you just enter your phone number and the system applies whatever matches your purchase.

No paper. No printing. This is what makes couponing at Dollar General very user-friendly.

Think of it this way, you’re already buying things like:

Paper towels

Dish soap

Snacks

Laundry detergent

Now you’re just getting a digital discount on them. The mistake shoppers often make is trying to clip everything at once. That’s how you end up overwhelmed and quitting.

Instead, only clip coupons for the items you know your household will actually use. That keeps things very manageable and prevents you from buying random stuff just because it’s “on sale.”

The $5 off $25 trick (this is where things really click)

This is the single most important strategy at Dollar General.

Every week (usually Saturdays), there’s a $5 off $25 coupon in the DG app. So, when your total hits $25 before coupons, you instantly save $5.

When you combine that with your digital coupons, all of a sudden the math really starts working in your favor.

Example:

Cart total: $25

$5 off $25 coupon

$7 in digital coupons

New total: $13

That’s nearly 50% off without doing anything complicated.

The reason this works so well is because you’re stacking a “whole purchase” discount with those item-level discounts. And Dollar General is one of the few places where this stacking is really easy to make happen.

Build a simple plan (this is what separates savers from over-spenders)

Walking into Dollar General without a plan is where people lose money.

You grab a few things, maybe use a coupon or two, and leave thinking you saved… but you probably didn’t maximize anything.

Having a simple plan can change everything.

With that said, here’s a realistic system that works:

Open the app.

Clip coupons for things you actually need.

Look at the weekly ad.

Build a cart that gets you to $25.

Make sure your coupons apply to those items.

This turns your trip from random shopping into a controlled strategy that saves you money. And once you do it a few times, it becomes second nature.

Pro tip: When using the DG app, be sure to set the app to the store you’re shopping at. That way you’ll know the correct pricing, as the price in the app is always going to override what’s shown on the shelf tag.

Ibotta and Dollar General play well together

Once you get the basic concepts of how couponing at Dollar General works, you’ll want to take your savings to the next level and download the Ibotta app and link your Dollar General account.

You simply open the Ibotta app → find Dollar General → tap “Link account.” Then either log into your DG account, or create a new one.

Then before you shop, you just open Ibotta and browse the Dollar General offers, then tap the “+” to add anything you plan to buy.

Once that’s done, shop like you normally would, either in-store or online, making sure to purchase the exact items listed in your offers and paying as usual. At checkout, enter your phone number, which is how Dollar General tracks your purchase.

After that, everything is automatic. There’s no receipt to scan, and your cash back typically shows up in your Ibotta account within a couple of days.

Pro tip: Make sure you don’t double-dip the same offer in both the DG and Ibotta app. If you clip a deal in Dollar General and also add it in Ibotta, the savings will usually go to Dollar General, not Ibotta. If you want the Ibotta cash back, stick to adding the offer there only.

Must-follows for Dollar General couponing

There are some folks on TikTok and Instagram that do a fantastic job matching weekly Dollar General (and Ibotta) coupons and deals to specific products and shopping categories.

Here are three that post regularly and explain how it all works in an easy-to-follow way.

Liz The Clearance Queen – Follow her on TitTok and she’ll show you how to coupon at Dollar General and stack deals and coupons so you only pay a fraction of the retail price.

– Follow her on TitTok and she’ll show you how to coupon at Dollar General and stack deals and coupons so you only pay a fraction of the retail price. Nubia Gonzalez – Her TikTok page also shows you how to do weekly coupon matchups at Dollar General. She walks you through the process slowly so you don’t miss a coupon — and she'll help you save a bunch of money every time you shop at Dollar General.

– Her TikTok page also shows you how to do weekly coupon matchups at Dollar General. She walks you through the process slowly so you don’t miss a coupon — and she'll help you save a bunch of money every time you shop at Dollar General. Couponing 4 Beginners – Melyssa runs a great Instagram page that walks you step-by-step through Dollar General's coupons and deal matchups. Every week, she’ll show you how to score a variety of products for a fraction of the original price.

Keep it simple (this is what actually works long-term)

Most people quit couponing at Dollar General because they overcomplicate it. They try to do everything at once, chase every deal, and they end up burnt out.

The people who stick with it tend to do less and keep the whole thing simple.

For example, they:

Shop just once a week.

Focus on essentials.

Use a handful of coupons.

Stick to a simple system.

That’s it. Remember, even saving $10 a week adds up fast. And once you get comfortable, those savings grow naturally.