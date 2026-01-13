ALDI’s big 2026 growth plans: Where new stores are opening

ALDI is adding 180+ stores in 2026, expanding into new states like Colorado and Maine while growing fast in major metros.

More ALDI means stronger price competition, which often helps keep grocery prices lower across an entire area.

Save more at ALDI: shop mid-week for better selection, watch for yellow-sticker markdowns, and plan meals around ALDI Finds.

ALDI is ramping up its growth in a major way in 2026, and budget-conscious shoppers are going to like the expansion. As the discount grocery chain marks its 50th year in the U.S., it announced plans to open more than 180 new stores across 31 states this year, pushing its total U.S. store count to nearly 2,800 locations by the end of 2026.

The expansion is part of ALDI’s goal to reach about 3,200 stores by 2028, supported by a $9 billion investment in new locations, remodels, and supply-chain infrastructure.

Where ALDI is opening new stores in 2026

ALDI’s growth plan focuses on both entering new states and strengthening its presence in fast-growing metro areas.

New Markets:

Colorado: ALDI is entering the state for the first time, with stores planned in Denver and Colorado Springs. The company expects to open up to 50 locations across the state over the next several years.

Maine: ALDI will open stores in the Portland area, making Maine the 40th state that they’ve opened a location in.

Major Expansion Areas:

Phoenix, Arizona: Look for around 10 new stores to open in 2026, with additional growth planned all the way through 2030.

Las Vegas, Nevada: After very successfully entering the market in 2025, ALDI plans to double its store count in the Las Vegas area by 2030.

Southeast and South: ALDI will continue converting former Southeastern Grocers locations, including Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores. Nearly 80 store conversions are planned in 2026 alone.

To support the rapid growth, ALDI is also opening three new distribution centers in Baldwin, Florida; Goodyear, Arizona; and Aurora, Colorado, helping keep shelves stocked while controlling costs.

Shoppers can track specific upcoming openings and grand-opening announcements through ALDI’s store locator and grand opening listings.

Why ALDI’s expansion matters to shoppers

ALDI’s aggressive growth comes at the perfect time when grocery prices remain high and are felt by families on a budget every time they hit the checkout aisle.

The major side-effect of discount grocers like ALDI coming into your neighborhood is that they put pressure on traditional supermarkets to find ways to not raise prices. This can definitely help slow price increases in local markets.

In regions where ALDI is entering for the first time, shoppers often see more affordable options for staples like produce, dairy, meat, and pantry items. In some cases, the presence of ALDI has also pushed nearby grocery chains to run deeper promotions or improve their private-label offerings.

For communities with limited access to affordable food retailers, ALDI’s arrival can meaningfully expand grocery options.

Benefits of shopping at ALDI

Lower everyday prices:

ALDI focuses on efficiency, smaller stores, limited product selection, and minimal overhead. Those savings are passed directly to shoppers.

Strong private-label quality:

Most items sold at ALDI are private brands, many of which are independently tested and designed to compete directly with national brands at lower prices.

Faster shopping trips:

Smaller store layouts and a streamlined checkout process make ALDI a popular choice for shoppers who want to get in and out quickly.

Limited-time ALDI Finds:

Each week, ALDI rotates special buys that include food, household items, and seasonal products. These limited-run items are often priced well below similar products at other retailers.

Delivery and pickup options:

ALDI continues expanding curbside pickup and delivery through partners such as Instacart, DoorDash, and Uber Eats, making it easier for shoppers to access low prices without going into the store.

How to save even more money at ALDI

ALDI is already low-priced, but smart shoppers can stretch their budgets further with a few simple strategies.

Use their "Twice as Nice" guarantee:

ALDI has a guarantee they call "Twice as Nice." If you're ever not 100% satisfied with a product, you can bring it back and they'll not only replace it, but they'll give you all of your money back. Just bring back your receipt and the product packaging as proof.

The only things the guarantee doesn’t cover are non-food items and alcohol.

Check for markdown deals on perishables:

One of the easiest ways to save at ALDI is to scout for items that are nearing their sell-by dates and plan meals around what’s on sale. Stores frequently discount fresh meat, dairy, bread, and produce with yellow or red stickers to move them quickly.

Shop around weekly specials and ALDI Finds:

ALDI has a weekly specials section called “ALDI Finds” that’s packed full of deeply discounted food and household items, including homer décor, apparel, and pet supplies. These items are found in ALDI’s “Middle Aisle” and they’re limited-time (often seasonal) products sold at a big discount.

They’re great for party planning, small gift ideas, and check ways to restock your pantry and kitchen.

Time your visit strategically:

While it seems obvious, most shoppers ignore this tip and then complain when they can’t find any markdowns and the produce and meats are picked over.

Shopping at less crowded times, like right after they open or later in the day, increases your chances of snagging new markdowns and catching newly stocked deals. Also, dedicated ALDI shoppers note that mid-week visits often coincide with full shelves and the best selection of deals.