How to shop Costco like a seasoned pro this holiday season and save

Check Costco’s Holiday Savings/Black Friday ads first and compare full bundle value (warranty, extras) to Amazon/Target/Walmart—don’t roam for “mystery” deals

Use Costco for crowd-feeding shortcuts (party trays, bakery, rotisserie chicken, frozen breakfasts) and skip bulk perishables you can’t finish or store

Save extra with discounted multi-pack gift cards and smart toy buys: compare prices, split big sets for multiple kids, and avoid oversized or super-specific toys

If you’re like me, your holiday shopping runs at Costco can go one of two ways: you either walk out feeling like a savings genius, or you stagger to the car wondering how a quick trip for turkey and paper towels turned into a $347 receipt.

Here are some practical ways to shop at Costco like a seasoned pro this holiday season. From smart Black Friday tips to a guide on buying stocking stuffers, gift cards, and holiday food. It’s time to shop at Costco in a way that actually saves you money instead of quietly draining it.

Black Friday at Costco: what’s worth it (and what’s not)

When you think Black Friday, Costco does not always jump to mind like Amazon or Walmart. But the warehouse does roll out a strong mix of online-only and in-warehouse deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, toys, and gift sets.

Their Black Friday and “Holiday Savings” booklets include staggered deals across November, with different price drops in the Thanksgiving weekend window versus early December.

Here are your pro moves:

Check the current “Holiday Savings” and Black Friday ads on Costco’s website or app before you ever set foot in the store. Highlight your “must-buy items” and mark the dates they’re valid so you’re not buying something a week before it goes on sale.

Costco sells a lot of electronics in custom bundles made only for them. So always make sure you’re looking at Costco’s “all-in” value. Do this by comparing the following: The price at Costco The included extras (like an extended warranty, extra controller, charging dock, case, soundbar, etc.) The same item at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, or Walmart. Sometimes Costco isn’t the cheapest sticker price, but the added warranty or bundle value makes it better overall.



Avoid roaming the Costco warehouse looking for “surprise” Black Friday deals. The fastest way to overpay is wandering the seasonal aisles looking for a random deal.

Holiday food: how to feed a crowd without blowing the budget

Costco is arguably at its best when you’re feeding a group of hungry folks. This makes holiday gatherings the best time to take advantage of their bulk pricing. Just make sure you pick the right food categories, as some are a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Lean into these:

Party trays and bakery shortcuts. Things like veggie platters, shrimp rings, cheese and charcuterie trays, bakery pies, and cheesecake are often cheaper per person than buying smaller trays at a grocery store. They also save you a lot of time compared to trying to build snack trays yourself.

Their famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken is your secret weapon. Their famously cheap rotisserie can become many things: chicken pot pie, enchiladas, soup for a crowd, and that last-minute “company’s here” dinner. You can even pay a little more and buy a large bag of chicken meat that’s already been deboned, which is great for sandwiches, wraps, and fajitas.

Frozen appetizers and breakfast items. Big packages of croissants, muffins, quiche, or breakfast sandwiches can carry you through houseguests and holiday mornings for far less per serving than a specialty grocery store.

Be careful with:

Ultra-specific holiday items. A giant tub of specialty dip, a massive ham, or a dessert tray may look like a good deal, but if you won’t actually finish it, you lose any potential savings.

Perishables you don’t have space for. Make sure you know what's in your freezer before you go. If you’re freezer is already stuffed, skip another bulk pack of anything that won’t get used by late January.

Gift cards: quietly one of the best Costco holiday hacks

Costco sells multi-pack gift cards, typically in packs of 4, at a nice little discount. You’ll typically only pay $79.99 for a 4-pack of $25 gift cards to restaurants, entertainment spots, and retailers. That’s essentially a free $20 in your wallet.

Sometimes the gift cards will even be for local restaurants and attractions, which is a cool little bonus.

Here are some smart ways to use the discounted gift cards:

As actual gifts. Restaurant or entertainment gift cards are easy stocking stuffers or teacher/host/coach gifts that will be well received.

Restaurant or entertainment gift cards are easy stocking stuffers or teacher/host/coach gifts that will be well received. To pre-discount your own holiday spending. If you know you’ll eat at a certain restaurant chain, go to the movies, or buy from a specific store over the holidays, buying the gift card first at Costco is like giving yourself a small rebate up front.

If you know you’ll eat at a certain restaurant chain, go to the movies, or buy from a specific store over the holidays, buying the gift card first at Costco is like giving yourself a small rebate up front. Pair them with a small physical gift. A restaurant gift card plus a small food item or candle can feel much more generous than the price you actually paid.

Pro tip: Keep in mind that gift cards typically don’t have the same kind of return flexibility as regular Costco merchandise, so only buy for places you or the recipient will actually use.

Toys: How to navigate without overspending

With a bunch of big colorful boxes, brand names, and “only here for the season” messaging, the toy section at Costco is designed to grab your attention. But…that doesn’t automatically mean everything is a deal.

How the pros shop toys at Costco:

Know the going price before you go. Get in the habit of checking Amazon, Target, or Walmart for the specific toy. If you’re buying a well-known brand (LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie, board games), compare the main toy as well as any accessories. Sometimes Costco’s “exclusive bundle” version is a better value and sometimes it’s actually cheaper to buy without the bundle.

Get in the habit of checking Amazon, Target, or Walmart for the specific toy. If you’re buying a well-known brand (LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie, board games), compare the main toy as well as any accessories. Sometimes Costco’s “exclusive bundle” version is a better value and sometimes it’s actually cheaper to buy without the bundle. Use big sets for multiple kids. Costco is known for their multi-packs of books, art supplies, and smaller toys. Consider splitting between siblings, nieces, and nephews as they make for great stocking stuffers and smaller gift ideas.

Costco is known for their multi-packs of books, art supplies, and smaller toys. Consider splitting between siblings, nieces, and nephews as they make for great stocking stuffers and smaller gift ideas. Watch for oversized toys that are hard to return. Bikes, motorized ride-ons, and giant stuffed animals may look fun in the moment. But consider the pain in the butt they might be to store, assemble, and return if they don’t work out. I always recommend keeping packaging until you’re sure they’re a keeper.

Pro tip: If your kid is asking for something very specific (a certain character, color, or version), Costco may not be the right place to shop. Their bread and butter is the “wow” gift sets, not those super specific wish list items.