Starbucks introduces ChatGPT-powered app to personalize drink discovery

Starbucks has launched a beta app inside ChatGPT that recommends drinks based on a user’s mood, preferences, or even photos.

The feature allows users to customize drinks and complete purchases through Starbucks’ existing app or website.

The initiative reflects a broader push into AI-driven “agentic commerce,” where recommendations and transactions happen in one place.

Starbucks is testing a new way for customers to choose their next beverage — by asking artificial intelligence.

The company has launched a beta Starbucks app within ChatGPT that allows users to receive personalized drink recommendations through natural conversation. Instead of browsing a traditional menu, customers can describe what they are in the mood for — such as “something bright to start my morning” — or even upload a photo, like an outfit or a sunset, to inspire suggestions.

The AI then translates those prompts into tailored Starbucks drink options, including customizable features such as milk choice, sweetness level, or add-ons like cold foam. Once a selection is made, users can choose a store location and complete their order through Starbucks’ mobile app or website.

‘Starting with a feeling’

Starbucks executives say the tool is designed to reflect how customers actually think about ordering. “Customers aren’t always starting with a menu — they’re starting with a feeling,” said Paul Riedel, the company’s senior vice president of digital and loyalty.

The beta launch positions Starbucks among the first major restaurant chains to embed generative AI directly into the discovery and ordering process. The approach aligns with a growing trend known as “agentic commerce,” in which AI tools not only suggest products but also help complete transactions seamlessly.

The ChatGPT integration builds on Starbucks’ growing investment in artificial intelligence, including earlier initiatives like its in-store “Green Dot Assist” tool for baristas. Together, these efforts signal the company’s strategy to use AI to enhance both customer experience and operational efficiency.

For now, the ChatGPT-powered Starbucks experience remains in beta, with the company using the rollout to gather feedback and refine how conversational AI can shape everyday purchasing decisions.