Starbucks’ spring menu is back — here’s how to try it for less

Customize instead of ordering the full drink – Order a plain cold brew or latte and add toasted coconut or lavender syrup. This can save $1–$2.

Use Rewards promos – Look for Triple Star Days, bonus Star offers, and BOGO deals in the Starbucks app to earn free drinks faster.

Split it or make it at home – Divide a grande into two smaller servings, or recreate the drink at home for about $1–$2.

Starbucks’ spring menu officially landed this week, bringing tropical and floral flavors back into the spotlight.

The headline drinks include:

Reimagined Chai

Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato

Toasted Coconut Cream Cold Brew

Toasted Coconut Latte

Iced Lavender Cream Chai

Lavender Latte

Lavender Crème Frappuccino

They’re colorful and they’re definitely social-media ready. And in many cities, they’re pushing $6 to $7 per drink.

Here’s how to enjoy the new menu without blowing your coffee budget.

Order smarter (skip the 'full build')

Many of their new seasonal drinks are fairly simple and breakdown like this:

Cold brew or espresso + flavored syrup + flavored cold foam

Instead of paying full-price and ordering the fully branded drink, try this instead:

Order a plain cold brew

Add 1–2 pumps of toasted coconut syrup

Ask for a light splash of sweet cream cold foam

By ordering this way, you’ll often save $1–$2 compared to the pre-built version.

Same thing goes with their new lavender drinks.

Try ordering an iced chai or latte and add one pump of lavender syrup instead of the full lavender cream foam build.

Ask for “half sweet” to cut both sugar and cost creep.

Time it with rewards (this is key)

If you’re going to try a $6.95 drink anyway, be sure to do it strategically in conjunction with their updated Rewards program.

Watch for:

Bonus Star promotions

Triple Star Days

“Try the new drink” offers

BOGO afternoon deals

Sixty stars now gives you $2 off your order, with the goal of stacking stars toward a completely free handcrafted drink (200 stars).

The best way to be kept in-the-know of upcoming promotions, before they hit the app, is to follow Starbucks on social.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/starbucks

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@starbucks

Split the drink hack

This tip works especially well with layered drinks like the Ube Coconut Macchiato.

Order a grande and ask for an empty tall cup on the side. Or better yet, instead of asking for a tall cup, order a free water and they’ll hook you up with a cup full of ice that you can use for splitting.

Then you can split the drink into two smaller servings. It’s not perfect, but it stretches one premium drink into two lighter ones. This is especially helpful with the super-rich flavors like the ube and coconut.

Recreate it at home for 70–80% less

While these drinks might look complex, they really aren’t. You can easily make them at home and save a ton of money.

At-home Ube Coconut Macchiato

Brew strong coffee or espresso

Mix coconut milk with a spoonful of ube powder or ube jam

Add vanilla syrup

Pour over ice and top with coffee

Estimated cost: $1.50–$2 per drink.

At-home Lavender Cream Chai

Use chai concentrate

Add milk of choice

Make cold foam with heavy cream + lavender syrup

Pour over ice

Estimated cost: About $1 per drink.

Search TikTok or Instagram for “Starbucks ube copycat” or “lavender chai copycat” and you’ll find dozens of step-by-step videos from creators who break it down in under 60 seconds.