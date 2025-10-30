Halloween freebies & food deals you can actually use

Headliners: Chipotle $6 Boorito (3pm–close), Krispy Kreme free doughnut (costume), Shake Shack BOGO, 7-Eleven BOGO pizza, Baskin-Robbins 31% off scoops; Wendy’s $1 Boo! Books

How to claim: Wear a simple costume, join each chain’s app/rewards, know the time window, and confirm participation in-app

Max value plan: 7-Eleven BOGO pizza for the family; or Chipotle → Krispy Kreme → Shake Shack crawl, then Baskin-Robbins for dessert

If you don’t feel like cooking dinner before taking the kids trick or treating, or just want a cheap treat, Halloween is a sneaky good day for food deals. I found all the national chains offering a deal this week, and included instructions on how to claim them without getting tripped up by the fine print.

The headliners (national chains):

Chipotle “Boorito”: $6 entrées, in costume, 3pm–close (Oct 31) - Chipotle is once again offering Boorito on Halloween, which is your chance to score a burrito or burrito bowl for just $6.

Must be a Chipotle Rewards member, sport any kind of costume, and order in-person. They limit the offer to one discounted entrée per person.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut in costume (Oct 31) - No purchase needed at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Everyone in your group, wearing a costume, will get a free original glazed or classic ring.

Shake Shack: BOGO Double ShackBurger through Oct 31 (code: SPOOKY) - Score a free Double ShakeBurger ($9.49) when you order one. Just enter the code SPOOKY in the app, online, or in-person at the ordering kiosk.

7-Eleven/Speedway: BOGO whole pizza (Oct 31) - Available on October 31st only, 7Rewards members can buy an entire pizza and get another completely free with their choice of toppings. Available both in-store and via 7NOW delivery at participating locations.

Baskin-Robbins: 31% off scoops on the 31st (rewards members) - On October 31st, you’ll score 31% off all scoops when you download the BR app and join their Rewards program.

They call it “Celebrate 31”, and yes, every month that ends in 31st is eligible for the same discount. Unfortunately, they exclude waffle cones, toppings, and sundaes from the promotion.

Wendy’s: Boo! Books—five Jr. Frosty coupons for $1 (use by 12/31) - Not a day-of freebie, but Wendy’s $1 Boo Books is the best cheap treat book of the season.

For only $1, you buy a Boo! Book that comes with five free Jr. Frosty coupons and one coupon for a $1.99 kids’ meal. Proceeds benefit the Dave Tomas Foundation. This promo works in-restaurant only.

Why this matters

Two things are going on: (1) restaurants are pulling demand forward with app-only deals (so they get you into the rewards ecosystem), and (2) the costume-triggered promos turn drive-thru trips into mini “events,” which is why the biggest discounts are on Halloween weekend.

Translation, use the apps and wear something vaguely costume-ish and you’ll unlock most of the value without spending much.

Quick how-to (so you don’t miss it)

Bring a costume piece. A hat, face paint, or jersey usually qualifies for Chipotle/Krispy Kreme. Don’t overthink it.

Install the app + join rewards first. Chipotle Rewards, 7Rewards, and the Shake Shack app. Most deals won’t appear until you’re logged in.

Know the time window. Chipotle is 3pm–close only; other promos are all-day but may be “participating locations.”

Check participation before you go. Tap the offer inside the app or the chain’s newsroom page to confirm your store is in.

Smart stacking (if you’re up for the challenge)

If you’re feeling adventuresome and want to maximize these offers, you’ll want to hit Chipotle after 3pm for the $6 entrée, then swing by Krispy Kreme for the free doughnut (costume still on), and if dinner is burgers, queue a Shake Shack BOGO in the app.

For families, your best bet will be scoring the 7-Eleven BOGO pizza deal for the group and then making a Baskin-Robbins run for dessert (31% off) if your store is open late on the 31st.