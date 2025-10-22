Tariff season meets holiday season: here’s where you’ll see higher prices

Prices may tick up: new U.S. tariffs are raising costs, so brands bump prices or quietly trim features

Most exposed: electronic/licensed toys; sneakers/hoodies; small appliances & copper cookware; power tools/outdoor gear; e-bikes/scooters; upholstered furniture

Workarounds: choose non-electronic toys; last-season sneaker colors; stainless/aluminum tri-ply pan sets; holiday combo tool kits/house brands; non-electric bikes or last-year models; U.S./Mexico-made furniture + As-Is/open-box

This Christmas, don’t be surprised if the price tag on that toy set, bike, or pair of sneakers is a little higher as new U.S. tariffs are showing up on holiday shelves.

Brands are responding in different ways as some are raising list prices, others are trimming features, swapping materials, or shifting production. We break down which gift categories have the most tariff exposure and how to shop around the price increases and keep Christmas as affordable as possible this year.

Toys (especially anything electronic or licensed)

What’s happening: The beeping, talking Buzz Lightyear gets pricier while a plain board game stays closer to normal price.

The guts of electronic toys made in China now carry an extra 25%-50% tariff. So anything made in China with a screen, chip, or battery, will probably be more expensive.

The workaround: For younger kids who don’t care about tech, swap the tablet-toy for physical-play sets (blocks, craft kits, puzzles). Same wow on Christmas morning, way fewer tariffs attached.

Also, skip the licensed versions of toys and buy the “theme” instead. So think more generic with a space-hero figure, dinosaur set, or princess dress in the right colors without the logo.

Then pair it with something they’ll actually use like a generic playset or a costume accessory. By shopping this way, you'll get the same vibe and not have to pay the markups on licensed toys.

Apparel & footwear (sneakers, hoodies, outerwear)

What’s happening: In recent months, brands like Nike, Puma, Adidas, Lululemon, Levi’s and H&M have all announced price hikes due to tariffs.

Most of the increases are in the form of small $5–$15 bumps on hot sneakers and logo gear, then they try to hold the price on 'basics' by swapping materials.

But if a hot new pair of shoes is on your child’s wish list, you’ll either have to pay the price increase or use the below workaround.

The workaround: Buy last-season color of the exact shoe as brands tend to discount those first to make room for new colors. They have the same build but at a much friendlier price.

Also, consider skipping the licensed logos and instead grab the team-color lookalike to dodge the brand logo + license double hit.

Small kitchen appliances & cookware

What’s happening: The raw metals that go into small appliances like air fryers, stand mixers, and copper-core cookware just got pricier at the border.

The U.S. now charges big import taxes on steel, aluminum, and copper parts, as high as 50% in 2025. That raises costs on things like pans, mixer housings, espresso machine guts, and wiring.

Fancy copper cookware like Mauviel, Ruffoni, and Hestan CopperBond will get hit the hardest because copper parts now face a 50% tariff when imported. That’s why high-end copper sticker prices jump faster than basic stainless.

The workaround: Skip the all-copper showpieces and go stainless or aluminum-core tri-ply instead.

Brands like All-Clad, Made In Stainless, or Tramontina Tri-Ply cook about the same for most home recipes but usually cost a lot less because they don’t rely on tariff-heavy copper. (Stainless/aluminum are still tariffed, but the designs use far less expensive copper, or none at all.)

Also, look for factory-refurbished deals that still carry a warranty. KitchenAid Certified Refurbished stand mixers include a 6-month warranty and still have a 30-day return window.

Breville Remanufactured espresso machines sell for 30-40% less than retail and also come with a generous 6-month warranty and a 30-day return policy.

Tools & outdoor gear (power tools, grills, patio heaters)

What’s happening: Metal (steel, aluminum, copper) and imported guts (motors, battery cells, control boards) now cost more to bring into the U.S., so big tool makers are under pressure.

Stanley Black & Decker (think DeWalt, Craftsman) literally told investors that tariffs are a major 2025 cost hit, which they offset with price moves and supply shifts.

That’s why some power tool kits quietly lost an extra battery or a couple of accessories so the headline price looks “the same.”

The workaround: When you’re shopping for dads this year, pounce early on holiday combo kits. Every holiday season, the best value is the combo of a driver + drill plus extra battery/charger.

Home Depot is already running Milwaukee BOGO/starter-kit promos, and similar bundles pop up for DeWalt and Makita. Buying each piece a la carte always costs more.

Also, be sure to compare the “in-house” tools brands with the more expensive name-brands. Same specs in many cases, just at a lower price. This means Ryobi (Home Depot), RIDGID (Home Depot), Hart (Walmart), and Kobalt (Lowe’s).

Bikes, e-bikes & scooters

What’s happening: Anything with a battery (e-bikes, e-scooters) will pays extra coming into the U.S.. Recent rules add big surcharges on China-made e-bikes and battery parts, and even bike metals (steel/aluminum) are facing new or raised duties. That pushes price tags up significantly.

Brands that import a lot of the frame/drivetrain or the battery pack feel it first. Think popular e-bike makers like Rad Power Bikes and Aventon, plus big bike brands (Trek, Specialized, Giant, Cannondale) that source many frames and parts from Asia.

The workaround: When it comes to kids’ bikes, skip the motor. Go with non-electric bikes and modular kick scooters that grow with the kid.

A Micro Kickboard scooter (parts are replaceable) or a classic Razor kick scooter gives tons of fun without a tariffed battery so you’ll keep costs down.

For adults, I recommend shopping last year’s model at your local bike shop. Bike frames do change a little each year, but prices drop when the new models arrive.

Be sure to ask for previous-year versions of common models like Trek Marlin/Supercaliber, Specialized Sirrus/Rockhopper, Giant Talon/Escape, or Cannondale Quick/Trail. Your shop will know which 2024 models are marked down and steer you in the right direction.

Upholstered furniture (sofas, chairs, ottomans)

What’s happening: If a new couch or dining room set is on your Christmas wishlist expect to see higher prices. Tariffs on upholstered goods hit at about 25% + 10% hit on lumber + holiday freight = higher list prices on furniture. These tariffs hit IKEA, Wayfair, and Restoration Hardware especially hard.

Some furniture brands also decided to reduce or remove extras like pillows and lighter foam in an effort to hold certain price points.

The workaround: Shop furniture brands like Ethan Allen, La-Z-Boy , Flexsteel, and Joybird as they manufacturer much of their U.S. and Mexico.

Also, be sure to hit open-box/As-Is sections at places like IKEA. You can score bargains on furniture that’s been returned or a marked down display model.