Holiday shoppers hit pause: How tight budgets and tariff worries are changing gift lists

Shoppers are tightening their budgets and delaying purchases as tariffs and inflation drive uncertainty, with 40% capping holiday spending at $500 and 70% planning to buy fewer gifts if prices rise.

Tariffs could add unexpected costs to imported gifts, especially now that the de minimis exemption on packages under $800 has ended — meaning more shoppers may face extra duties and fees at delivery.

Smart shopping strategies can help stretch budgets, including using price-tracking tools, watching early and holiday sales, and staying flexible on brands or product types to find the best value.

Holiday shopping usually kicks off with excitement — and maybe a little panic. However, this year, many consumers are taking a more cautious approach.

According to new data from project44’s 2025 Annual State of Consumer Holiday Shopping Report, shoppers are feeling the squeeze.

Eight in ten say they’re worried tariffs will make gifts more expensive, and most plan to respond by tightening their budgets or buying fewer presents altogether. In fact, 40% of shoppers have set a $500 spending cap for the season, while others are waiting to see how prices shake out before filling their carts.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with project44’s Senior Data Analyst Jenna Slagle, to learn more about how the combination of inflation and tariff uncertainty will likely shift shopping behavior this holiday season.

Are tariffs expected to impact holiday shopping?

According to Slagle, the short answer is yes.

“We can expect consumers to approach this holiday season with caution and conservative budgets,” she said. “This year’s consumers are going to be more cost-conscious than in years past, with 70% of surveyed consumers reporting they plan to purchase fewer gifts if tariffs impact pricing.”

What should shoppers know about tariffs and holiday shopping?

Though tariffs remain in the headlines, it can be difficult to know exactly how they will impact shoppers this holiday season. Slagle broke it all down:

“Shoppers should be aware that when ordering items shipped directly from another country, they are responsible for all applicable tariffs, duties, and processing fees unless the website specifically includes these costs,” she said.

“The de minimis exemption, which previously waived duties on packages under $800, has ended, meaning more imported items may carry additional charges. These fees are typically collected by the shipping carrier (UPS, FedEx, USPS) at delivery. To avoid surprises, check the country of origin and review any tariffs or processing fees before completing your purchase.”

Does waiting to shop pay off?

While many retailers have already held early holiday sales, and Black Friday is right around the corner, does it pay off financially to take advantage of these sales? Or should consumers wait it out for the best prices?

“It depends on your priorities,” Slagle explained. “Early sales can lock in deals and help avoid last-minute shipping delays, while waiting allows consumers to take advantage of holiday-specific promotions like Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

“Given the uncertainty around tariffs and shipping costs, it can be smart to monitor prices early and plan purchases strategically, balancing savings with delivery timing.”

Is saving an option this holiday season?

With budgets tight and the impact of tariffs looming, are there ways for consumers to still be frugal this holiday season? Slagle recommends that consumers take advantage of the options that are available to them to make their purchases have the most value.

“Consumers looking to save can take advantage of sales and use price-tracking tools to ensure they are getting the best deal,” she said. “Flexibility with item type or brand can also help stretch budgets. For example, shopping within a general category, like headphones, offers more options and price ranges than focusing on a single brand or model.”