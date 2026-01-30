Your Super Bowl party may cost more than game tickets (depending on where you live)

Hosting a Super Bowl party can cost more than $10 extra per guest depending on your city, with West Coast and coastal metros topping the list.

Classic game-day staples like wings, pizza, and snacks make up the largest share of hosting costs, even before drinks and utilities are factored in.

Planning ahead, watching for Super Bowl deals, and keeping food and drink options simple can help hosts save meaningful money without sacrificing the fun.

Hosting a Super Bowl party feels simple enough: invite a few friends, order some wings, stock the fridge, and turn on the TV. But depending on where you live, that low-key night at home could quietly turn into a pricey event.

A new analysis from The Action Network found that the cost of hosting a Super Bowl watch party can vary dramatically from city to city — even when the guest list and menu stay the same. From food and drinks to utilities and everyday party supplies, local prices add up fast, and some hosts may be spending far more than they expect just to keep everyone fed and comfortable through the final whistle.

The findings highlight a clear regional divide — and offer a reality check for anyone planning to host this year’s big game.

How the costs were calculated

To understand how much location affects the price of hosting, The Action Network calculated average Super Bowl party costs on a per-guest basis and then scaled those numbers to a typical 10-person gathering.

The analysis broke hosting costs into four main categories:

Food: Classic game-day staples like wings, pizza, chicken bites, mozzarella sticks, chips, and dip, averaged per guest

Drinks: One beer and one soft drink per person

Other groceries: Paper goods, condiments, ice, desserts, and basic cleaning supplies

Shared utilities: Electricity used for TVs, lighting, and small kitchen appliances during the game

Using average local prices for each category, Action Network estimated the total cost of hosting a Super Bowl party across major U.S. cities. Those per-guest costs were then scaled to a 10-person watch party to allow for easy, apples-to-apples comparisons nationwide.

The rankings

Based on that work, here’s what the Action Network found were the most expensive cities to host Super Bowl parties this year:

Seattle: $39.15/guest Sacramento: $38.97/guest San Francisco: $38.92/guest Los Angeles: $38.81/guest San Jose: $38.80/guest Long Beach: $38.60/guest San Diego: $38.29/guest New York City: $37.65/guest Miami: $37.64/guest Washington D.C.: $36.58/guest

On the other hand, these are the 10 cities where it’s cheapest to host a Super Bowl Party:

Green Bay, WI: $26.24/guest Wichita, KS: $29.38/guest Milwaukee, WI: $29.69/guest Omaha, NE: $30.54/guest Virginia Beach, VA: $30.59/guest Detroit, MI: $30.64/guest Louisville, KY: $31.11/guest Cleveland, OH: $31.50 Indianapolis, IN: $31.74 Cincinnati, OH: $31.77

How to save on Super Bowl parties

If you’re prepping for a house full of guests for Super Bowl, Gautham Marthandan, data expert and Senior Digital PR Specialist at The Action Network, shared his best insights to help consumers keep costs low: