Walmart, Amazon announce spring sales

Recently, Target announced the return of its Circle Week sale, highlighting the deals shoppers can expect during its week-long sales event.

Now, both Walmart and Amazon have announced sales of their own.

Walmart will host its Super Savings Week from March 24 - April 1, and Amazon will host its Big Spring Sale from March 25-31.

“Amazon's Big Spring Sale is back March 25-31, offering incredible deals across more than 35 categories,” the company wrote in a statement. “Customers can score big on end-of-season winter items or stock up on springtime favorites—from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture and garden supplies.

“With themed daily deal drops, customers can find great deals from top brands such as Samsung, Hydro Flask, and Bumble and bumble; and end-of-season deals from our Outlet store.”

Details on Walmart’s sale

Throughout its Super Savings Week, Walmart will be offering customers discounts on top items across home, patio, fashion, electronics, and much more.

Some of the savings consumers can take advantage of include:

Pampers Sensitive Baby Wipes Unscented, 2Pack - $6.24 (was $6.94)

VIZIO 75" Class Quantum 4K QLED HDR Smart TV - $564.00 (was $799.50)

Charbroil Patio Bistro Tru-Infrared Gas Grill - $169.00 (was $199.99)

3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture, Outdoor Patio Set w/Glass Top Table & Cushions - $169.99 (was $299.99)

Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case - $299.00 (was $399.00)

Graco SlimFit LX 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat - $149.00 (was $199.00)

Up to 30% off patio and garden

Up to 30% off TVs

Up to 50% off jewelry

Up to 55% off Crocs

This sale will be online only, and shoppers can access the deals on both Walmart.com and Walmart’s mobile app.

Details on Amazon’s sale

While all shoppers can take advantage of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, Prime members will get exclusive savings throughout the sales event. These will be indicated by a “Prime Spring Deal” badge on select items during the sale.

Throughout the week, Amazon will also be offering 50% off orders from Amazon Haul, the retailer’s discount storefront. All items in Amazon Haul are $20 or less, and many are priced under $10. While delivery takes a bit longer on these orders – between one to two weeks – shipping is free on all purchases over $25.

Each day of the sale will also feature different themes, with Amazon highlighting different brands and products with special discounts.

Amazon has highlighted some of the deals that will be available for shoppers during the sale: