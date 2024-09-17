How customers ranked PC, TV and appliance companies in 2024

Customers are happier with their PCs and TVs than ever before, but household appliances aren't doing as hot.

Overall scores for TVs and PCs, which includes desktops, laptops and tablets, hit record highs of 82 and 81, respectively, out of 100 in 2024, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

But household appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens and microwaves, have seen their scores slip to 80 from 81 after declines in product and service quality.

The scores are based on more than 13,000 surveys of randomly chosen customers who recently purchased products and were contacted between July 2023 and June 2024.

Most companies did better or worse than their competitors.

Margins are tight across the board, but the top two scorers in PCs are Apple (85) and HP (84), while in TVs they are Samsung (84) and LG (82) and for household appliances, Whirlpool (83) and LG (82).

How customer satisfaction scores changed

Mostly, customer satisfaction scores got better between 2024 and 2023.

Six companies in the personal computers category saw their scores improve or stay the same, while three television companies and four household appliance companies followed suit.

The biggest gainer in personal computers was HP with a three point increase to a score of 84, but Apple edged out HP with a score of 85 after gaining two points.

In TVs, Samsung gained the most with two points and lead the pack with a score of 84.

For household appliances, Whirlpool ranked highest and improved with a one point score increase to 83.

Three companies selling TVs saw their scores go down, while two companies in both the PC and household appliance categories had their scores decline.

The biggest declines were for TV-maker HCL, which fell three points to 79, and appliance maker Haier, which also fell three points to 79.