Write a review
  2. News
  3. News for You

Watch out! Home equity "investments" can backfire

It looks good upfront but can look very different a few years later. You can wind up losing your home or facing a huge balloon payment at the end. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

It looks good upfront but can look very different a few years later

Here's a deal that sounds too good to be true: Some companies are promoting home equity contracts, where they pay you money now in exchange for a share of your home's value increase.

However, like many things that sound too good to be true, this can be a little, well, too good to be true.

What the people pushing these deals don't go out of their way to tell you is that, even if your home loses value, you may still owe more than you received.

Also, some companies don’t follow the usual loan rules, like giving clear information about costs or checking if you can pay back the money. They may also include arbitration clauses that prevent you from going to court if there's a problem.

These contracts can be expensive, with high closing costs and a large balloon payment at the end. You may have to sell your home or borrow money to pay off the contract. The company may also put a lien on your house, making it harder to refinance or get another loan.

If you face trouble with a home equity contract, you can file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) at consumerfinance.gov/complaint, or consult with an attorney.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.