The most popular toy brands for Christmas in 2024 by imports

America imports countless toys for Christmas.

Imports of toys manufactured abroad for the holiday season typically kick into high gear in July and peak in October, S&P Global Market Insaid, which analyzed 2024's imports from manufacturers to determine the most popular toy brands for 2024's Christmas.

"As important as having goods on time is having the right goods," S&P analysts said.

Disney dwarfs the competition, but excluding Disney, the most five most popular toy brands, in order, are Bluey, Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels and Fischer Price, import figures show.

Toys from Australian animated series Bluey surged in popularity in 2024, claiming second place after Disney and beating out the likes of Barbie and Lego.

Even smaller brands have enjoyed growth in 2024 versus the previous year.

YouTuber Ms. Rachel has carved out a spot for herself among leading toy brands, despite the toys only recently being launched in 2024.

Polly Pocket, Play-Doh and Nerf suffered the biggest declines in imports while Hatchimals, Bluey and Miniverse surged in popularity.

Where does the U.S. import its toys from?

The U.S. imported 76% of its toys from mainland China in 2024, but there have been some signs of change, S&P said.

Some toy companies are now importing more from countries such as India, Mexico and Vietnam, S&P said.

"The desire to cut costs and mitigate risk—including against tariffs—has led to a reshoring of toy supply chains over the past five years," S&P analysts said.