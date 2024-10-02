What’s your favorite convenience store? Here’s how they stack up

Fresh fruit, bacon and eggs, a super-sized Slushie, or discounted gas? What floats your boat when it comes to convenience store superiority? That market is nose-to-nose competitive, but it’s not 7-Eleven or Circle K that’s winning hearts and minds. It’s Wawa.

The relatively new kid on the corner has come out on top with an industry-leading score of 82 (out of 100), according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Convenience Store Study 2024. QuikTrip finishes second at an ACSI score of 81, followed by Buc-ee’s and Murphy USA at 80 apiece.

Food options have been prioritized by chains with higher satisfaction ratings and Wawa does not fail there where hoagies are a big draw for Wawa customers, and QuikTrip is installing QT Kitchens as fast as it can across the chain.

As anyone who’s ever set foot inside a Buc-ee’s knows, the company has a reputation for a wide variety of on-the-go food options, and Casey’s General Stores, with a satisfaction score of 79 (same as Sheetz), is a go-to option in the Midwest for pizza, both traditional and breakfast varieties. In fact, Casey’s is now America’s fifth largest pizza purveyor by kitchen numbers.

“Convenience stores are no longer just a quick stop for gas and snacks — they are becoming serious competitors in the food service industry,” says Forrest Morgeson, Associate Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI.

“The top-performing convenience store brands are now on par with fast food chains in terms of food quality and variety, offering customers a wide range of fresh, gourmet options. By focusing on the in-store dining experience, while maintaining the speedy service that customers have grown accustomed to, convenience stores may have found the perfect recipe for success.”

The envelope, please

How do all the convenience stores stack up in the ACSI study? The overall totals are below, but you should understand that there’s a very important caveat: regionality, Wawa performs well in both of its primary markets, taking first place for customer satisfaction in the Northeast and second in the South. Buc-ee’s wins the South region, while Sheetz takes second in the Northeast.