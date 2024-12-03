Survey shows 10% of consumers lost a package to porch pirates in the last 12 months

Warning: the Grinch may be lurking in your neighborhood. As the holidays approach, the joy of gift-giving is increasingly marred by the growing menace of package theft.

With online shopping at an all-time high, porch piracy has emerged as a significant concern for many Americans, affecting their finances and holiday traditions.

A Vivent survey of 1,000 Americans reveals that over one in 10 people experienced package theft in the past year. This issue is particularly pronounced during peak shopping periods, with 28% of thefts occurring during Black Friday and 11% on Cyber Monday. These incidents not only disrupt gift-giving plans but also impose substantial financial burdens on victims.

The survey found that nearly a quarter of respondents had to delay their holiday gift-giving due to theft, while 17% were unable to afford replacement gifts. On average, victims spent $68 to replace stolen items, with over 20% spending more than $100. More than one in 20 victims reported losses exceeding $500 due to porch piracy over the past year.

Retailers play a crucial role in mitigating these losses, with many offering compensation for stolen packages. According to the survey, 61% of shoppers received full reimbursement, and 69% were satisfied with how their claims were handled.

However, 19% of respondents reported receiving no compensation, highlighting the variability in customer outcomes depending on the retailer.

Retailers most likely to help

Among major retailers, eBay achieved the highest customer satisfaction rate for resolving theft issues, with 88% of respondents expressing positive experiences. Target followed closely with an 83% satisfaction rate, while Best Buy and Amazon trailed at 78% and 75%, respectively.

In response to the threat of package theft, a majority of shoppers (86%) have adopted some form of theft prevention strategy. Popular methods include actively tracking packages, a practice used by 55% of respondents. However, this habit has become compulsive for some, with 14% admitting to feeling addicted to tracking their deliveries.

As porch piracy continues to rise, consumers are urged to remain vigilant and employ preventive measures to safeguard their packages. The holiday season, while a time for celebration, also serves as a reminder of the importance of securing online purchases against theft.