Did you know Home Depot offers same-day delivery? Here's a breakdown

Home Depot offers same-day delivery (order by ~4 p.m.) on many items, often arriving within hours via Instacart, Uber, or DoorDash. Fees typically start around $2.99.

Great for parts, tools, filters, or light fixtures when you’re mid-project. Usually not ideal for appliances or bulky items.

Look for the “Get it Fast” badge, order before cutoff, and remember deliveries are handled by third parties — which can affect tracking and support.

Home Depot offers same-day delivery on many items ordered online or via their app if you order by 4 pm. This includes small tools, hardware, and even larger products like hot water heaters and flooring.

Through partnerships with delivery services Instacart, Uber, and DoorDash, same-day delivery can arrive in as fast as one hour in many locations. The delivery cost typically starts at $2.99 and can rise from there, depending on the size of your order.

This service is part of HD’s broader “Get it Fast” options which includes same-day pickup, same-day delivery, and jobsite delivery.

When it's actually worth it

Quick fixes or unexpected needs

Let’s say you suddenly need a part (like a faucet, bolt, light bulb, filter, etc.) to finish a project today. That’s when same-day delivery beats a store trip or waiting one to three business days.

For most items priced under $50, the same-day delivery fee will be less than your time and gas driving to a store.

Free or low-fee orders

Some items actually qualify for free same-day delivery (especially with promotions), which makes it a no-brainer if you can wait a couple hours for the item.

In the screenshot above, the hanger bolt I needed only cost $1.47, and I could get it delivered for just $2.99. Totally worth it, as I didn't have to stop working and drive 25 minutes to my nearest Home Depot. I would have lost over an hour of time, plus the cost of gas, just to go get one little bolt.

When you might regret it

Large/bulky items

Large items like appliances, lumber, and big/heavy tools may still take longer or cost much more to deliver—even if labeled “same day.”

Appliances, in particular, are better off with standard delivery + installation services for reliability reasons, as dealing with any issues becomes much easier.

Customer experience issues in delivery

Some customers report late deliveries, missed windows, or cancelled deliveries with little notice.

Third-party couriers are often handling the delivery, which can mean poor communication from the driver.

Customer service hurdles

If something goes wrong with delivery or returns, it can take longer to get answers.

Some shoppers have reported that HD customer service can be frustrating to work with, especially when dealing with deliveries that are provided by a third party.

Insider tips & potential gotchas

1. Order early. Cutoff times matter when considering same-day delivery. Specifically, 4 p.m. is the cut-off time. So, if you’re close to the cutoff, and you desperately need something to finish a project, your safest bet is going to be to drive to the store.

2. Check item eligibility before you buy. Not every SKU qualifies for same-day delivery, so be sure to look for the “Get it Fast” badge in search results.

3. Be realistic on big items. Same-day delivery on small to medium products is fairly common. For appliances, furniture, or bulky materials, same-day may not actually be available or it might be very expensive.

4. Know who’s delivering. Because same-day delivery comes from Instacart or another courier, they are not Home Depot’s own drivers. Be aware that this can affect tracking, customer support, and the quality of the service you receive.