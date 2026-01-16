How to shop smarter for MLK Weekend

MLK Day weekend is becoming a bigger shopping moment, with more Americans planning to shop and spending holding steady compared to last year.

The best deals are on winter clearance and select home items, while big-ticket tech and appliances are usually better buys later in the season.

Shopping smarter matters more than shopping fast — checking prices, stacking savings, and skipping overhyped “sales” can make a real difference.

After the holiday spending rush, January is usually when shoppers hit pause — but Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend is quickly becoming an exception.

Observed this year on Jan. 19, the three-day weekend is shaping up to be the first meaningful shopping moment of the year, especially for consumers eager to reset their budgets and stretch their dollars a little further.

New survey data from RetailMeNot shows that more Americans than ever plan to shop MLK Day weekend sales, with nearly half saying they’ll take advantage of the deals and spending holding steady compared to last year.

That growing interest signals a shift: MLK Day weekend may not rival Black Friday, but it’s becoming a go-to opportunity for smart, value-driven shopping. To help consumers make the most of it, ConsumerAffairs spoke with RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls who shared where the best deals tend to be — and where it pays to wait.

Do’s and dont’s of the holiday weekend

Just because there are sales this weekend, doesn’t mean you want to jump on all of them. Carls shared the do’s and don’ts of navigating MLK Weekend sales.

Do: Focus on seasonal clearance. January is when retailers clear winter inventory to make room for spring, and that’s where the biggest markdowns usually show up. Stack savings. Sales plus promo codes plus cash back is where the true win is! Check prices before you buy. A quick comparison helps you know what’s actually a deal.

Don’t: Don’t assume every “MLK Sale” is worth shopping. Don’t feel rushed into a big-ticket purchase. You’re likely to see better prices on tech and appliances in just a few weeks.



Best buys for the weekend

If you’re hitting the mall – or your favorite store’s website – this weekend, some deals are better than others.

“The best deals tend to be on winter apparel – coats, sweaters, boots – plus home categories like bedding and bath,” Carls said. “These are the items retailers are trying to move quickly before spring resets hit the shelves.

“Electronics, TVs, and major appliances are better to hold off on if you can. Bigger markdowns usually land closer to the Super Bowl or Presidents’ Day.”

Real deals vs. inflated discounts

How do you tell what’s a good deal for the holiday weekend and what’s just marketed as a good deal to get shoppers to act fast?

“Start by looking at the price, not the percent off,” Carls explained. “Just because something says ‘40% off’ doesn’t mean it’s a good deal. Especially if the original price was padded!

“Use a tool like CamelCamelCamel to check the price history (Amazon products), or do a quick search to see if other retailers are offering something similar.”