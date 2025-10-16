Walmart and OpenAI are integrating AI into the shopping experience

Walmart and OpenAI are partnering to bring AI-powered shopping to customers through ChatGPT.

The collaboration enables customers to shop using natural conversation and Instant Checkout for faster, simpler purchases.

Walmart is deepening its use of AI across retail, operations, and employee training to build a smarter, more proactive shopping experience.

What do Walmart and artificial intelligence have in common? More than you think.

The retailer said it is partnering with OpenAI to integrate AI into the shopping experience. The alliance will allow customers and Sam’s Club members to shop directly through ChatGPT using Instant Checkout, transforming how people find, plan, and purchase products.

For example, customers will be able to chat naturally with ChatGPT to plan meals, restock essentials, or find new products, and complete purchases instantly without leaving the conversation.

A more personal shopping experience

“For many years now, eCommerce shopping experiences have consisted of a search bar and a long list of item responses. That is about to change,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc.

“There is a native AI experience coming that is multimedia, personalized and contextual. We are running toward that more enjoyable and convenient future with Sparky and through partnerships including this important step with OpenAI.”

The partnership represents what Walmart calls “agentic commerce”—a new phase of retail in which AI moves beyond reacting to customer inputs to proactively assisting and anticipating needs. By learning from customer preferences, the system can plan and predict, making shopping both effortless and engaging.

AI is already at work

Walmart said it already employs AI throughout its global operations, from product development to customer care. According to the company, AI enhancements have cut fashion production timelines by up to 18 weeks and reduced customer service resolution times by 40%. The result, the company says, streamlines operations and elevates the shopping experience, ensuring customers benefit from faster, smarter service.

Walmart said it is investing in its workforce by promoting AI literacy. The retailer has adopted OpenAI Certifications and is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to its teams. This initiative empowers employees with tools and knowledge to leverage AI effectively in their roles.

While Walmart’s AI initiatives are rapidly expanding, the company emphasizes that technology will enhance—not replace—human connection.

“The future of retail isn’t about replacing human connection with machines,” the company stated. “It’s about using AI to remove friction and make everyday moments easier, smarter, and more delightful.”