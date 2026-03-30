Candy prices are spiking ahead of Easter

Cocoa prices have surged to historic highs due to poor harvests in West Africa.

Supply chain and energy costs remain elevated, raising production and transport expenses.

Strong seasonal demand around Easter is allowing manufacturers and retailers to pass on higher prices.

Consumers stocking up on chocolate bunnies and candy eggs this Easter season are encountering an unwelcome surprise: sharply higher prices. Industry analysts say the spike is being driven by a combination of global supply disruptions, rising input costs, and predictable seasonal demand that is amplifying the impact at checkout.

At the center of the surge is cocoa, the key ingredient in chocolate. Prices for cocoa beans have climbed to record levels over the past year, largely due to poor harvests in major producing countries such as the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Weather extremes, plant disease, and aging trees have all contributed to reduced yields, tightening global supply.

In fact, chocolate may be the new gold. Over the weekend, Nestle reported thieves stole 12 tons of Kit Kat bars in Europe, presumably to sell on the black market.

Manufacturers are also grappling with higher costs beyond raw ingredients. Energy prices, packaging materials, and transportation expenses have all risen in recent years. Even as broader inflation has cooled in some sectors, these cost pressures remain elevated for food producers.

Bad timing

That combination is hitting just as demand peaks. Easter is one of the most important sales periods for candy companies, second only to Halloween in the U.S. Retailers often see a surge in purchases of seasonal items such as chocolate eggs, jelly beans, and marshmallow treats.

According to Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices in real time, the price of candy and gum has risen 2.3% since February 15.

Some candy makers have attempted to soften the blow by shrinking package sizes or adjusting product mixes, a strategy often referred to as “shrinkflation.” Others are leaning more heavily on non-chocolate candies, which are less affected by cocoa prices.

For consumers, however, the impact is clear. Shoppers report paying noticeably more for familiar Easter staples, with some opting to scale back purchases or seek out store brands and discounts.

Industry analysts say relief may not come quickly. Cocoa supply challenges are expected to persist into the next growing cycles, meaning elevated prices could extend beyond the holiday season.

In the meantime, the cost of indulging a sweet tooth — especially one shaped like a chocolate bunny — may remain higher than usual.