Thrift store insider hacks: how to save big (or flip for profit) at Goodwill and beyond

Time it right. Shop Monday–Wednesday mornings when weekend donations hit the floor. Learn the color-tag discount cycle at stores like Goodwill and stack 50% tag days with senior, student. or military discounts.

Buy what’s underpriced. Look for solid wood furniture, cast iron, vintage Pyrex, and quality small appliances. For resale, brands like Lululemon, Patagonia, and Levi Strauss & Co. consistently hold value.

Think bigger. Check the glass case, visit Goodwill Outlets (sold by the pound) and thrift in affluent neighborhoods or vacation towns for higher-end donations.

Thrift stores can feel fairly random and it often feels like all the good stuff disappeared before you walked in.

But the truth is they operate on very predictable patterns. Especially in terms of donation cycles, color-tag systems, and predictable discount days. If you understand the system, you stop “browsing” and you start shopping like a savvy insider.

Shop early in the week — and early in the day

Weekends are prime donation time. People clean out garages, drop off bags after spring cleaning, and declutter before moving. But the best items don’t usually hit the sales floor until a day or two after they get dropped off.

That makes Monday through Wednesday mornings prime hunting hours at the vast majority of thrift stores.

Shopping right when the store opens will give you first crack at all the newly processed items before they’re picked over.

Pro tip: Ask an employee when specific departments are restocked. It’s been my experience that they’re always happy to give you the inside scoop. Use this info to your advantage…if electronics are always re-stocked Tuesday afternoons, that’s when you want to be there.

Learn the color-tag discount cycle

Most large thrift chains, including many Goodwill locations, use a rotating color-tag system.

One day each week, they pick a different colored price tag and offer all those items for an additional 50% off.

Be sure to ask at your local store what day of the week they do this, and try and shop on that day.

If you ignore the color rotation, you’re leaving significant money on the table.

Here’s how I play the color game at my Goodwill:

Identify which color is discounted this week.

Check items in that color across multiple departments.

Look for higher-end brands that slipped through the standard pricing.

I’ve found that items regularly priced at $7-10 often slip through the cracks and have their price drop to $1-$2 during these color-coded events.

Know what employees consistently underprice

Considering the huge number of donated items that have to be sorted, it makes sense that employees don’t have the time to research every item.

This creates a great buying opportunity for the savvy shopper.

In my experience, here are the most common underpriced categories:

Solid wood furniture (look for dovetail joints)

Cast iron cookware

Vintage Pyrex

High-end small kitchen appliances

Audio equipment and older speakers

Board games (especially sealed or complete sets)

Picture frames (buy for the frame, not the art)

Solid wood dressers, for example, are often priced the same as particle board pieces, but resell for significantly more.

And if you’re not going to resell them, they’re much higher quality and will stand the test of time (and teenagers).

Pro tip: Be sure to open boxes and check inside board games for completeness. Also, plug in small appliances and electronics if the store allows it. A 60-second inspection can mean the difference between a big score and a complete dud.

Clothing gold: Brands that hold value

If you do any reselling, you already know that not all clothing labels are created equal.

Some brands consistently resell quite well online, especially on platforms like eBay or Poshmark.

Here are a few brands that are an easy profit for resellers:

Arc’teryx

Lululemon

Patagonia

Polo Ralph Lauren

The North Face

Free People

Levi's (especially vintage or “Made in USA”)

Vuori

Carhartt

Madewell

Abercerombie

Wrangler

Some unbranded clothing, such as vintage band tees and retro athletic wear, typically outperforms newer “mall brands” like American Eagle and Old Navy.

Also, be sure to scan the fabric tags, as 100% wool, cashmere, and linen often outperform synthetic blends.

Pro tip: Before buying for resale, check completed eBay listings on your phone. “Sold” prices tell you what people are actually paying, not the inflated price many sellers are hoping for.

Don’t ignore the glass case

Those locked display cases near the register often hold the most overlooked profit potential.

In particular, look for these:

Jewelry

Video games

Designer handbags

Calculators

Small electronics

The prices may be higher than the on-the-rack items, but still well below their market value.

Some locations now also list premium finds on ShopGoodwill.com, where individual stores auction higher-value donations.

Pro tip: If something is priced too high in-store, check if your Goodwill runs periodic additional discounts on display-case items. I’ve noticed my local store will do this once or twice per month.

Stack discounts on top of low prices

Many thrift shoppers never ask about additional discounts, which is a major mistake.

Depending on the location, you can often find these discounts (usually between 10%–20% off):

Senior discount days

Military discounts

Student discounts

Teacher discounts

Text or email coupons

Loyalty rewards programs

Be sure to ask an employee, as some stores don’t openly advertise these discounts.

Always ask, “Do you have any discount days?” Even a 10% discount compounds quickly if you’re buying multiple items.

Visit the Goodwill Outlet (a.k.a. 'the bins')

If you’re serious about savings or resale, you need to see if your town has a Goodwill Outlet.

Just do a Google search for “YOUR TOWN Goodwill Outlet” or “YOUR TOWN thrift bin store.”

These are often called “bin” stores because they dump everything into these large bins that you have to sort through.

They also sell items by the pound, instead of per piece, making them really cheap.

For example, you might pay $1 to $2 per pound for clothing, books, and household goods.

Inventory rotates constantly. Shoppers sift through large rolling bins of unsorted merchandise. It’s competitive, but the margins can be substantial.

Pro tip: Wear gloves and bring your own bags. And definitely plan to arrive early, as you’ll have to stand in line before they open. New bins draw crowds of resellers very fast.

Add 'thrifting' to your next vacation plan

The best thrift stores you’ll ever visit are in vacation destinations and affluent towns and neighborhoods.

The saying “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure” has never been more accurate than in these towns.

People in wealthy areas are much more likely to donate high-quality items and brands, as they don’t want to be bothered with reselling them.

For example: When you visit a ski resort town, hit up local thrift stores for awesome deals on snow gear, ski equipment, and expensive winter brands.

The same goes for areas with many expensive golf courses. You just might find your next set of clubs for pennies on the dollar, just because someone needed the next greatest set of clubs and donated their old ones.