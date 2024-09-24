Sears and Kmart News

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing for good, and this translates into major savings for shoppers.
Consumers who have been thinking about making any big home appliance purchases may want to head to their closest Sears Hometown store to compare prices as company officials have said that there is nearly $40 million in inventory that needs to be sold – all at a significant discount.
“This truly is an extraordinary buying opportunity for communities across America,” said Arnold L. Jacobs, executive managing director at Tiger Capital Group, one of the companies working on the final sales for Sears Hometown stores. “These 8,000 to 10,000 square-foot stores are filled with in-demand tools and home appliances.
“It’s everything from Craftsman socket sets, Workpro power tools, and Kenmore washing machines to Honda riding lawnmowers, Eureka vacuum cleaners, and DieHard tool cabinets. As compared to the original price, the discounts are as high as 40 percent. That can go even higher in the case of floor models and scratch-and-dent models.”
Making big purchases for less
There are currently 115 Sears Hometown stores still open across 36 states and Puerto Rico. Arkansas tops the list of states with the greatest number of such stores with a dozen.
However, other states with Sears Hometown stores – and these liquidation sales – include: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. A full list of stores is available here.
While three companies are handling the final sales at Sears Hometown stores – Tiger Capital Group, SB360 Capital Partners, and B. Riley Solutions -- consumers can expect to have all of their appliance questions answered by local store associates. In addition, shoppers can protect their purchases with warranties from outside companies.
“These sales also come at a time of high inflation and continuing supply-chain disruptions, making them all the more relevant for American consumers,” said Siegried A. Schaffer, COO of SB360. “The home appliances, tools, and other products by Sears Hometown are everyday necessities for most households, and with today’s economic environment, every bit helps.”