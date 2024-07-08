Target will stop accepting checks in the checkout line

Target has confirmed to various media outlets that it will stop accepting payment with checks at checkout. It’s just the latest retailer to take that step.

"Target is committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience, and that includes providing our guests with numerous ways to pay, including our new Target Circle Cards, cash, digital wallets, SNAP/EBT, buy now, pay later services, and credit and debit cards," Target spokesman Brian Harper-Tibaldo told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

"Due to extremely low volumes, we'll no longer accept personal checks starting July 15. We have taken several measures to notify guests in advance to aid an easy and efficient checkout experience."

Target will end check acceptance at checkout on July 15, although it will still accept checks for bill payment.

Target cites a report from the Federal Reserve showing a dramatic decline in check payments. While checks made up nearly 50% of non-cash payments in 2003 check-writing had declined to just 15% in 2012. Younger consumers, especially, use other digital methods of payment over writing a check.

Previously, Aldi and Whole Foods stopped accepting checks in the checkout line amid complaints that paying with a check slowed the checkout process.