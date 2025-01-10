Target is adding 2,000 new items to its wellness offerings

With the new year underway and many consumers setting goals to be healthier, Target’s latest offerings are set to make that even easier.

The retailer announced that it will add 2,000 new items to its suite of wellness products, and the goal is to keep things affordable for shoppers, as more than half of the new products will come in at under $10.

"We understand that wellness is deeply personal, and it spans many different aspects of people's lives, so at Target our approach to wellness reaches into every category of our assortment," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target.

"Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage, nutrition and more, we're adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money."

What’s new?

Target’s new wellness offerings will cover several different categories, helping consumers reach their wellness goals from every angle.

The new products can be found in men’s and women’s activewear, exercise and fitness, nutrition and weight management, self care, smart health technology, vitamins and supplements, kids’ health and well-being, women’s sleepwear, mental well-being, and healthy foods.

Here’s a closer look at some of the new health and wellness offerings at Target this year:

Beauty and Health Self Care: Shoppers can take advantage of target-exclusive brands, Being Frenshe and Blake Brown haircare, which feature all-natural skin and hair products, as well as a new all natural body care line, Daise.

Wellness Technology: Target has over 140 new wellness technology options, including the latest version of the Oura Ring, red light therapy LED face masks, and an assortment of offerings from Therabody.

Functional and Non-Alcoholic Drinks: For consumers looking for extra hydration, a boost of vitamins and supplements, or alternatives to alcohol, Target has a wide selection of prebiotic drinks, greens powders, and non-alcoholic beers.

Activewear and Loungewear: For those looking to kickstart their fitness journeys, or who need to revamp their workout wardrobe, Target has a number of new activewear options from new and existing brands, including Blogliates and All in Motion.

The retailer explained that health and wellness will be the main feature of its retail locations, and shoppers will easily be able to find anything health-related as they go throughout the store.

Additionally, shoppers always have the option of utilizing Target’s pick-up and drive up options, or getting their orders delivered right to their doors.