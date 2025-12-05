Kroger just cut 3,500 prices - here’s how to cash in

Kroger is lowering its sales forecast but cutting prices on 3,500 items as shoppers pull back and rivals slash prices too

You’ll see the biggest drops in fresh produce and meat, pantry staples, and Kroger’s Simple Truth and Private Selection store brands

To save the most, hunt for “new lower price” tags, choose store brands, stack paper + digital coupons, and use curbside instead of delivery apps when you can

Kroger is cutting its sales forecast and dropping prices on 3,500 grocery items. Here’s what that news actually means for you when you’re standing in the grocery aisle.

What Kroger just told Wall Street

Kroger’s latest earnings report was a mixed message:

Profits beat expectations, thanks to cost-cutting moves like plant closures and layoffs.

But sales were weaker than hoped, and the company lowered its full-year sales forecast because shoppers are getting pickier and pulling back.

A big part of that pullback is happening among low-income households, especially those relying on SNAP (food stamps). SNAP benefits briefly lapsed during the November federal shutdown, and cuts to the program have already squeezed budgets.

About 6% of Kroger’s total sales come from SNAP transactions, so it makes sense that any disruption in SNAP shows up pretty quickly in their numbers.

At the same time, Walmart and Target have also announced price cuts rolling out this month, forcing Kroger to prove it can hang with them. The result is that Kroger is now leaning harder into price cuts, simpler promotions, and cheaper store brands in an attempt to keep shoppers in their aisles.

3,500 price cuts: where shoppers will actually see them

Kroger says it has lowered prices on more than 3,500 grocery items so this year. That number is up from about 2,000 that they announced earlier in 2025.

Here’s where you’re most likely to notice:

Fresh produce and meat – Fresh fruit, veggies, and meats are specifically being targeted for price cuts. This is good news for shoppers, especially as meat prices continue to climb nationwide.

– Fresh fruit, veggies, and meats are specifically being targeted for price cuts. This is good news for shoppers, especially as meat prices continue to climb nationwide. Everyday staples – These are the products that typically live in the center aisles. Items like canned goods, pantry basics, and private-label alternatives that are easy to price compare with the name-brand sitting right next to them on the shelf.

– These are the products that typically live in the center aisles. Items like canned goods, pantry basics, and private-label alternatives that are easy to price compare with the name-brand sitting right next to them on the shelf. Store brands – Kroger’s Simple Truth and Private Selection labels are a huge business (over $32 billion in sales last year), and they’re using these to undercut name brands and build some store loyalty in the process.

What this news means for your grocery bill

Here’s how to turn Kroger’s new strategy into your new personal savings strategy:

Start the hunt for the new permanent price cuts

Get in the habit of looking for items with yellow or special “new lower price” shelf tags at Kroger. Especially look for them in fresh produce, meat, and where they stock their store-brand staples.

Those shelf tags represent your permanent price cuts, not just temporary sales, and will often beat Walmart or Target, especially after you factor in any available coupons.

Lean into Kroger’s store brands when you can

Kroger says their store brand sales are growing faster than national brands, with their Simple Truth and Private Selection leading the way.

If your normal routine is to reach for the name brand, consider swapping out a few Kroger private-label items and give them a try and potentially save money by doing a permanent swap. Stuff like cheeses, canned beans, pasta sauce, and many snacks compare very favorably in terms of quality and taste to the more expensive national brand.

Stack paper coupons with digital when possible

With paper coupons back in every store plus digital offers in the app, you can often stack the following:

A base storewide price cut.

Followed by a paper manufacturer coupon.

Then add a digital or loyalty promo if available.

By stacking offers at Kroger, you can often undercut Walmart or Target pricing.

If you use SNAP, prioritize weekly sales

Because SNAP-linked spending is such a big part of Kroger’s business, they’re highly motivated to keep this group from trading down to dollar stores or Walmart.

So, if you use SNAP, be sure to watch your local Kroger ad for the following:

Weekly deals on fresh meat and produce. Stock up on meats when they’re on sale and freeze if possible.

Look for bulk packs of store brand staples and save quite a bit on the unit price.

Make deals like “4 for $X”, or “Buy 5, Save $X”, your best friends as they’ll stretch your SNAP benefits even further.

Be picky with delivery apps

Since Kroger is relying more on Instacart, DoorDash, and others, always compare: