How AI is changing retail — and what it means for your wallet

Prices aren’t fixed anymore — AI adjusts prices based on demand and your behavior, so wait two to five days and track trends before making significant purchases.

— AI adjusts prices based on demand and your behavior, so wait two to five days and track trends before making significant purchases. What you see isn’t neutral — Retailers personalize deals, search results, and urgency, so compare across devices and browse in incognito mode to avoid getting duped.

— Retailers personalize deals, search results, and urgency, so compare across devices and browse in incognito mode to avoid getting duped. You can use AI tools too — Use price trackers to buy at the right time, Rakuten to earn cash back, and Honey to apply coupons, so you save at every step of the purchase.

Both in-store and online retailers are using AI algorithms to try and predict what you’ll buy, what you’ll pay, and nudge you toward products that makes them more money. And if you don’t adjust how you shop, you’ll likely overpay.

The good news is that once you understand how it works, you can flip the script and start saving more than the average shopper.

AI is quietly controlling prices (and they’re not as fixed as you think)

Dynamic pricing is now popping up at more stores, especially as digital price tags become more widespread.

This allows retailers to change prices based on:

The time of the day (demand spikes)

Competitor pricing

Your behavior (yes, really)

In many cases, stores are teasing that “limited-time deal” just to see if you’ll bite.

What smart shoppers should do about it:

Track before you buy: For big purchases, give items two to three days. Prices often fluctuate in that time period.

For big purchases, give items two to three days. Prices often fluctuate in that time period. Use price history tools: Use Rufus or the website CamelCamelCamel to see if today’s price is actually a deal. Then setup price alerts to ensure you only buy when the price is right.

Use Rufus or the website CamelCamelCamel to see if today’s price is actually a deal. Then setup price alerts to ensure you only buy when the price is right. Watch for patterns: Electronics dip in price mid-week. Seasonal items spike right before demand.

Pro tip: If a price just dropped, don’t assume it’s the lowest. Many retailers drop prices in stages to trigger you to make an impulse buy.

AI is personalizing your online shopping experience

Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart aren’t just tracking what you buy, they’re tracking how you behave while you shop.

That includes:

How long you stare at a product or hover (“mouse over”) it.

Whether you scroll past it quickly or click.

If you compare similar items.

How often you come back before buying.

All of that feeds the algorithms which then decides the following:

What products show up first in your search results.

What items get labeled as a “deal.”

What kind of urgency wording you see (“Only three left!”).

Actionable ways to avoid overpaying:

Use incognito mode for big purchases (appliances, travel gear, electronics).

Check prices logged out vs. logged in.

Compare across devices. Mobile vs. desktop can definitely show different results.

Clear your browser cookies before you re-check a price.

Pro tip: If you’ve been looking at an item repeatedly online, trying to decide if you should buy it, stop for 24–48 hours. Sometimes that short pause will trigger a discount. Make sure you’re registered with the site with your current email address.

AI is influencing what you buy (and what you don’t even see)

Those “Top Picks” and “Recommended for You” sections?

They’re designed to:

Push higher-margin products

Move excess inventory

Steer you away from lower-profit options

That’s why the cheapest option is rarely front and center.

What to do instead:

Scroll past the first few results — they’re often paid or promoted.

Search generic terms instead of brand names.

Look for “off-brand” alternatives with similar specs.

Pro tip: Click “sort by price” first, then filter your search results. It completely changes what you see. Then set a mental “walk-away price.” If it’s not below that number, don’t buy it, no matter how good the deal looks.

AI is making returns easier… but also tracking you

Retailers like Amazon now offer very handy online returns.

The idea of making a return and not needing any boxes, packaging material, or even a shipping label, is super handy.

But that convenience comes at a price that shoppers need to be aware of.

In particular, with online returns, AI is tracking:

Your return frequency.

Categories you return the most.

Patterns of “try and send back” behavior.

Too many returns could lead to warnings, restrictions, or even account closures if your return history includes fraudulent behavior.

How to use this to your advantage:

Batch returns into one trip to save time and gas.

Make your return quickly as you’ll have faster access to the funds, and won’t risk going beyond the store’s return window.

Use returns strategically (wrong size, defective items), and not as a way to try-on or test items at home.

AI is predicting demand (and raising prices before you notice)

Many retailers now have the ability to anticipate the following:

Seasonal demand

Viral product trends

Weather-driven purchases

That’s why:

Space heaters spike during cold snaps.

Fans spike during heat waves.

Holiday items jump right before the holiday.

The best way to beat AI is to zig when everyone else is zagging.

This means:

Buy off-season whenever possible.

Stock up during low-demand windows.

Avoid those “last-minute” purchases tied to trends.

Pro tip: A really good rule-of-thumb is that when everyone suddenly wants something, you’re probably already too late, and stuck paying top dollar for it.

The good news: AI tools are on your side, too

You’re not powerless here, and there are actually some AI-driven tools that can help you save money.

In particular, use these tools to fight back:

Honey → Auto-applies coupon codes

Rakuten → Gives you cash back on your shopping

CamelCamelCamel → Shows real price history

The real power move is to stack all three of these tools to maximize your savings:

Check the price first using CamelCamelCamel → Make sure it’s actually a deal.

Go to Rakuten and click through to the store → This activates your cash back.

Add item to cart and head to checkout.

Let the Honey browser extension apply any coupon codes at checkout → This stacks extra savings.

The quick formula to remember: Price check → Cash back → Checkout → Coupons

Pro tip: One final trick to save some money is to use the abandon cart strategy to nudge the algorithm to give you a lower price.

Here’s how it works:

Add the item to your cart.

Leave it there for a day or two.

Revisit via a different device or browser.

Some retailers will respond by dropping the price slightly, or they’ll send you a coupon via email urging you to come back and complete your purchase at a discount. It’s a worth a shot, especially on expensive purchases like electronics and major appliances.