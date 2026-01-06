The best things to buy in January (because prices rarely get better)

Stores start clearing winter, holiday, and home inventory early to make room for spring, driving deep discounts

Holiday returns create real deals – Post-holiday overstock and open-box items push prices down on TVs, appliances, and fitness gear

Less hype, better value – January isn’t loud, but it’s one of the most reliable months for true markdowns

January is one of the weirdest months in retail. Stores are exhausted, shoppers are tapped out, and warehouses are full of stuff that didn’t sell in December. That combination creates a short window where prices drop to levels you won’t see again for months.

These are the shopping categories where history, inventory pressure, and retailer behavior all line up in your favor.

Winter clothing & accessories

Even though January is still peak winter, it’s one of the best clearance months for cold-weather gear.

Retailers don’t wait for winter to come to an end to reduce prices. They plan their spring resets weeks in advance which means coats, boots, and heavy layers start getting pushed out while you still actually need them.

This is one of the rare categories where you can buy it now, wear it immediately, and still feel like you timed it perfectly.

What’s most discounted in January:

Coats and outerwear - Parkas, puffers, wool coats, and insulated jackets that didn’t sell through in December often drop 30–70% in early January, especially in neutral colors that aren’t tied to trends.

- Parkas, puffers, wool coats, and insulated jackets that didn’t sell through in December often drop 30–70% in early January, especially in neutral colors that aren’t tied to trends. Winter boots and footwear - Snow boots, insulated waterproof boots, and cold-weather casual shoes start clearing fast because they take up space and are expensive to store.

- Snow boots, insulated waterproof boots, and cold-weather casual shoes start clearing fast because they take up space and are expensive to store. Cold-weather accessories - Gloves, scarves, hats, thermal socks, and base layers are prime clearance targets because retailers overbuy them for gifting.

- Gloves, scarves, hats, thermal socks, and base layers are prime clearance targets because retailers overbuy them for gifting. Heavy sweaters and layering pieces - Chunky knits, fleece pullovers, and thermal tops get marked down as stores pivot to lighter fabrics.

Retailers to check out:

Nordstrom Rack - One of the best places for quality winter basics at clearance pricing. Look for coats and jackets 40–70% off along with deals on brand-name sweaters.

- One of the best places for quality winter basics at clearance pricing. Look for coats and jackets 40–70% off along with deals on brand-name sweaters. Target - Target moves winter gear out fast once the calendar flips. Look for savings 30-50% off on coats, gloves, scarves, kids’ winter gear, thermal layers and fleece. Pro tip: Online prices at Target.com often beat in-store prices, and clearance can stack with Target Circle offers.

- Target moves winter gear out fast once the calendar flips. Look for savings 30-50% off on coats, gloves, scarves, kids’ winter gear, thermal layers and fleece. Online prices at Target.com often beat in-store prices, and clearance can stack with Target Circle offers. REI - January at REI is an excellent time for functional winter gear at up to 40% off during their winter clearance sale. Look for deals on insulated jackets, base layers, gloves, hats, and cold-weather accessories. Pro tip: Prior-year colors at REI is where the real value lives as the performance is unchanged, just the color is different.

- January at REI is an excellent time for functional winter gear at up to 40% off during their winter clearance sale. Look for deals on insulated jackets, base layers, gloves, hats, and cold-weather accessories. Prior-year colors at REI is where the real value lives as the performance is unchanged, just the color is different. Kohl’s - Kohl’s post-holiday clearance has been great for years. Look for deals on boots and winter shoes at deep markdowns, often up to 65% off. Also, remember that clearance coats and sweaters will stack with your Kohl’s Cash. January at Kohl’s is one of the easiest months to stack clearance + promo codes + rewards.

- Kohl’s post-holiday clearance has been great for years. Look for deals on boots and winter shoes at deep markdowns, often up to 65% off. Also, remember that clearance coats and sweaters will stack with your Kohl’s Cash. January at Kohl’s is one of the easiest months to stack clearance + promo codes + rewards. Old Navy - Great for practical, everyday winter wear at a big discount in January. In particular, look for deals on puffers, fleece jackets, and thermal tops. They also have their winter coats priced to move at up to 60% off once their clearance sale starts mid-January.

Bedding, towels, and linens (the “White Sale” window)

January is prime time for linens, thanks to long-running “white sales.” Retailers have used the start of the year for decades to move sheets, towels, comforters, and basics that didn’t get gifted or sold during the holidays.

You’ll usually see:

Deep discounts on sheet sets, towels, and mattress pads up to 80% off.

Better pricing on basics versus trendy patterns.

Stackable deals at department stores and big-box retailers.

Stores to check include Macy’s, Wayfair, Kohl’s, Target, JCPenney, Crate & Barrel, and even Sleep Number.

This is one of the rare moments where quality basics go on real sale, not just “10% off” promotions.

Why January works:

Linens aren’t seasonal, but retailers reset inventory in January. Clearing space matters more than holding out for full price.

TVs and electronics

Shoppers always think Black Friday is the best time to buy a new TV. While that may be true if you’re okay with a brand you’ve never heard of, the best time to buy a high-quality TV is right now.

This is because retailers pump out Super Bowl deals to entice shoppers and new models get released. This creates the perfect storm for consumers as stores are under pressure to clear out last season’s models.

This doesn’t just apply to TVs. The post-holiday electronics dump is real and also spreads to soundbars, headphones, and speakers.

January brings:

Returns from December gives shoppers great opportunities to save on open-box deals.

Last year’s models being cleared out as new models get released at the CES in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl competition heating up brings out some great deals.

Check Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

Pro tip: The deals get even better if you’re open to buying an open-box or lightly returned item. Most come with the same warranty yet the price is often 30-40% less compared to buying brand-new.

Fitness gear (not the memberships)

New Year’s resolutions drive massive promotions on home fitness gear.

January sees more discounts than most other months because retailers overshoot on resolution inventory and then need to clear space for spring.

Be sure to check both in-store clearance and online deals. When shopping online remember that sometimes the best markdowns aren’t on the front-page and you have to dig a little.

Think:

Dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands.

Yoga mats and recovery gear.

Entry-level cardio equipment.

Fitness apparel and shoes.

Gyms work hard to try and get new sign-ups in January, but the better value is usually in the physical gear you’ll keep using long after the motivation fades for most.

Why January works:

Retailers bet big on resolution shoppers and often over-order fitness accessories every year. So be sure to check the sales at the usual players like Walmart, Dick’s, Target, and Amazon.

Also, don’t sleep on Aldi as they often have deals on kettlebells, dumbbells, fitness bands, and activewear in their “Middle Aisle”.

Holiday décor and storage

This one’s obvious, but still wildly underused. In the first two weeks of January, holiday décor drops to clearance pricing that won’t repeat until next January.

Your best bets include:

Artificial trees and lights.

Gift wrap, ribbon, and cards.

Storage bins designed for décor.

Buying now instead of next November can easily save you 50–90%. As for what store to shop at? Pretty much any store that sells holiday décor is having a sale right now so take your pick.

Why January works:

Seasonal inventory has zero value once the calendar flips making it a great time to stock up for next Christmas.

Furniture and home goods

January is a quiet reset month for home retailers, which is exactly why it’s so good for shoppers who care more about function than trends.

You won’t see giant splashy ads like Black Friday, but behind the scenes this is when retailers quietly move out inventory they don’t want hanging around until spring.

Store to check out:

Wayfair - Wayfair quietly does some of its deepest furniture markdowns of the year in January. Sofas and sectionals marked down 30–60% and area rugs often 40–70% off

- Wayfair quietly does some of its deepest furniture markdowns of the year in January. Sofas and sectionals marked down 30–60% and area rugs often 40–70% off IKEA - January is when IKEA clears discontinued lines before spring launches.

- January is when IKEA clears discontinued lines before spring launches. Target - Target is sneaky good in January if you know where to look. Specifically, look for rugs and lamps marked down 30–50% and end-of-run furniture collections often up to 50% off.

- Target is sneaky good in January if you know where to look. Specifically, look for rugs and lamps marked down 30–50% and end-of-run furniture collections often up to 50% off. West Elm - Not cheap to start with, but January at West Elm is when their pricing finally makes sense. Look for deals on floor model furniture, discontinued sofas and dining tables, and rugs and lighting marked 40–60% off.

Small kitchen appliances & tools

January deals aren’t just about big electronics. It’s also one of the best months of the year for small kitchen appliances, especially anything tied to cooking at home or eating healthier.

Retailers like Target, Walmart, and Best Buy almost always overbuy these categories for the holidays. When gift returns roll in and shelf space is needed for spring items, prices get lowered and sales start.

What’s especially cheap in January:

Air fryers & countertop cookers – These are the holiday bestsellers that didn’t fully sell out, they get marked down early. Expect to find solid discounts on standard-size air fryers, toaster ovens with air-fry modes, and the popular multi-cookers.

Blenders, food processors & smoothie gear – These items line up perfectly with New Year “clean eating” marketing, which is why retailers push promos hard in January making it a solid time to save.

Coffee makers & espresso machines - Gift returns along with new models mean older versions get discounted, even if the features barely changed. The takeaway is to buy last season’s model at a hefty discount when possible.

Tools people don’t gift themselves – Think things like knife sets, cutting boards, mixing bowls, measuring tools, and kitchen gadgets. These hit clearance in January because they’re bulky and tend to be slow-movers for retailers.