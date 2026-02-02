Score big savings with Dollar General’s '7 Days of Deals' sale

Dollar General is hosting a seven-day sale featuring daily doorbuster deals on essentials and favorites, each one-day only.

The deals are tailored for everyday needs — from laundry to snacks to gift cards.

Shoppers will get extra bonuses with delivery savings via the DG app.



Dollar General is hosting a 7 Days of Savings special promotional event through Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, with a different deal available each day.

These are special, one-day-only offers, so shoppers need to mark their calendars and plan their trips to snag the best prices.

The idea is simple: move through the week with fresh deals that help with everyday shopping — whether you’re restocking the pantry, prepping for a big game, or upgrading household staples.

“Dollar General’s savings events are a great way to stock up on everyday essentials. With the big game around the corner, these deals include even more ways to gear up and save on fan-favorite snacks and drinks,” Bryan Wheeler, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at DG, said in a news release.

“Each daily deal is designed to bring added value to the communities we serve, making it easier for customers to stretch their dollars when it matters most.”

Daily deals to know about

Here’s a day-by-day look at what’s on offer:

Feb. 2 (Monday): Arm & Hammer Liquid Laundry Detergent — Buy One, Get One Free deal.

Feb. 3 (Tuesday): TrueLiving 18-gallon storage tote for $5.

Feb. 4 (Wednesday): Assorted six-pack bottles of Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke, or Fanta — 3 for $11

Feb. 5 (Thursday): Wolf Brand Chili (two 15-oz cans) — 2 for $3.

Feb. 6 (Friday): 20% off select gift cards (includes Academy Sports + Outdoors, DoorDash, Outback Steakhouse, Nordstrom, and more).

Feb. 7 (Saturday): Chips deal — buy two Fritos or Ruffles, get one 18-count multipack free.

There’s also a “Super Saturday” offer on two-liter Pepsi bottles for around $1.50 each as part of the weekend event. Prices may vary by location.

What shoppers should know

Here are a few consumer tips to make the most of the sale: