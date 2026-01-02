Amazon is mailing out previously returned items – here’s how to spot one

Clear packaging with green label: Items that arrive in transparent plastic bags (often used during Whole Foods returns) are a common sign the product has been previously returned

Condition labels that aren’t “New”: Listings marked “Used – Like New,” “Very Good,” or “Good” mean the item passed inspection but may lack original packaging

Repackaged or missing boxes: If the item shows up loose, resealed, or without retail packaging, it’s likely part of Amazon’s return-resale pipeline

Some Amazon customers are opening their recently delivered boxes and finding their item in a clear plastic bag with a green label along the top. No original packaging and sometimes with no original tag.

These aren’t brand-new items; they’re actually customer returns that Amazon has re-entered into its system and shoppers had no idea that’s what they were buying.

Amazon allows some returned merchandise to be resold if it passes inspection. But what’s new is how some of those items are now getting back into fulfillment warehouses and being sent back out as “new” items.

What are these clear green-labeled bags?

You’ll easily recognize one of these bags if you get one. Here’s what to look for:

Transparent or mostly clear plastic bag holding the item you ordered.

Marked with a green label across the top, often with the wording “ready to ship” on it.

They’re used by Amazon warehouses for certain returns, including returns you make to Whole Foods.

They also tend to have a white sticker attached to them with an identifier number on it.

When one of these bags does show up on your porch, the item inside will be fully visible, and the packaging itself looks nothing like standard Amazon shipping materials.

Product categories where this tends to happen the most:

An item of clothing mailed to you loose in the clear bag

Household items with visible wear

Items with no retail box at all

Pro tip: If you get an article of clothing in one these bags, and you decide you want to keep it, it’s probably a good idea to run it through the wash as someone else probably tried it on or maybe even wore it for an entire day.

Why shoppers are upset

The frustration isn’t just cosmetic. It’s about expectations and disclosure as the product listing didn’t clearly state it was a return.

The packaging makes it very obvious the item wasn’t new, even if the condition technically met Amazon’s standards.

Amazon does allow the resale of returns and it’s done via their Resale program and it has clear condition notes so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Specifically, Amazon Resale allows returned items to be resold as:

Used – Like New

Used – Very Good

Used – Good

When it comes to the clear bags with the green label, shoppers are not getting the following:

A clear warning that the item may ship without a box or original packaging.

Disclosure that the packaging may be transparent and may even be worn or missing the original tag.

A choice to opt out of receiving items this way in the future.

What shoppers can do to avoid this

If you want to reduce the chances of receiving a returned item in one of these clear bags you can do the following:

Avoid “Used” condition listings if packaging matters to you.

Read condition notes carefully, especially phrases like “may arrive repackaged.”

Mark the item as a gift, which can trigger additional packaging.

Bottom line, if you get one of these clear plastic bag surprises, return it immediately if the condition or packaging doesn’t match your expectations.