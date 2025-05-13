FDA approves three natural alternatives for food dyes in food, drinks

The FDA has approved three natural alternatives for food dyes in food and drinks: Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract, and calcium phosphate.

The FDA remains committed to phasing out synthetic and petroleum-based food dyes.

More work will be done to further the approval of more natural food dye alternatives.

After the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the U.S. will be phasing out synthetic, petroleum-based dyes, the organization now has positive news for consumers.

The FDA announced the approval of three natural alternatives for food dyes that can be safely used in food and drinks.

“Today we take a major step to Make America Healthy Again,” HHS Secretary Kennedy said in a news release.

"For too long, our food system has relied on synthetic, petroleum-based dyes that offer no nutritional value and pose unnecessary health risks. We’re removing these dyes and approving safe, natural alternatives—to protect families and support healthier choices.”

New food dye options

Here’s a look at the three new food dye options:

Galdieria extract blue: The additive comes from the unicellular red algae Galdieria sulphuraria plant. The new guidelines support the use of the Galdieria extract blue in several foods and drinks including: nonalcoholic beverages and beverage bases, fruit drinks, fruit smoothies, fruit juices, vegetable juices, dairy-based smoothies, milk shakes and flavored milks, yogurt drinks, milk-based meal replacement and nutritional beverages, breakfast cereal coatings, hard candy, soft candy and chewing gum, flavored frostings, ice cream and frozen dairy desserts, frozen fruits, water ices and popsicles, gelatin desserts, puddings and custards, and whipped cream, yogurt, frozen or liquid creamers (including non-dairy alternatives), and whipped toppings (including non-dairy alternatives).

Butterfly pea flower extract: This is another blue dye replacement that can also be used to replace natural greens, bright blues, and some shades of purple. The color comes from water in the butterfly pea flower’s petals. This coloring is already available for use in some products, and the full list of supported products will be expanded under the new ruling. This includes: sport drinks, fruit drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, alcoholic beverages, dairy drinks, ready to drink teas, nutritional beverages, gums, candy, coated nuts, ice creams, yogurt, ready-to-eat cereals, crackers, snack mixes, hard pretzels, plain potato chips (restructured or baked), plain corn chips, tortilla chips, and multigrain chips.

Calcium phosphate: A white color additive that is approved for use in sugar for coated candies, ready-to-eat chicken products, doughnut sugar, white candy melts, and more.

“On April 22, I said the FDA would soon approve several new color additives and would accelerate our review of others. I’m pleased to report that promises made have been promises kept,” FDA Commissioner Martin A. Makary, M.D., M.P.H. said.

“FDA staff have been moving quickly to expedite the publication of these decisions, underscoring our serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes in the food supply and provide new colors from natural sources.”

