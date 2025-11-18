Amazon’s Black Friday 2025: big deals, new AI tools, and what to watch out for

Nov. 20–Dec. 1: Huge “up to” deals on Amazon devices, electronics, home, beauty, toys, plus grocery promos like “Feed 5 for $25” and holiday décor discounts

New AI help: Rufus can show 30–90 day price history and even auto-buy when prices drop, so double-check your payment, address, and parental controls

Extra savings: Prime perks + limited-time Prime Visa/Store Card gift cards and cash-back can add up—but only if you pay the card off in full

Amazon is once again stretching Black Friday into nearly two full weeks of sales. But there are a few new twists this year that could change how you shop. This is especially true if you use their new AI tools or open one of their credit cards.

Here’s what you should know before you start filling your cart.

When the sale runs — and what’s actually on sale

Officially, Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday events run November 20 at 12:01 a.m. PST through December 1. The company is touting “millions of deals” across popular categories like home, electronics, beauty and apparel, with new “Today’s Big Deals” dropping daily.

Here are some of the highlights Amazon is promoting:

Amazon devices: Up to 50% off select Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablets, Ring, Blink, and Kindle devices.

Electronics: Up to 50% off select JBL and Canon items; up to 45% off Bose audio and PC hardware from Acer and Asus; up to 40% off home entertainment from LG, TCL and Hisense.

Home & kitchen: Up to 55% off Shark, 40% off select floor care from BISSELL and iRobot, and big discounts on Ninja, Vitamix, Staub, Nespresso, Keurig, and Breville.

Beauty & fashion: Up to 50% off select Lancôme and luxury fragrances, and up to 50% off brands like Levi’s, GAP, and NAADAM.

Toys & books: Discounts on brands like MAGNA-TILES, Melissa & Doug, NERF, American Girl, and up to 80% off Kindle books plus 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99.

As always, keep in mind that “up to” language is important as not every item from these brands will hit the maximum discount.

The “Feed 5 for $25” grocery deal and other holiday basics

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving or a holiday dinner, Amazon is heavily promoting its “Feed 5 for $25” meal offer. It includes a Butterball turkey ($0.69 per pound), homestyle sides, and a pre-made pie, available online for Same-Day Delivery where offered and at Amazon Fresh stores.

Shoppers can also expect:

Up to 50% off artificial Christmas trees from brands like National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farm

Discounts on ornaments from Lenox and holiday gift wrap from Hallmark

Deals on everyday grocery staples like vegetables and potatoes, plus 20% off when you buy six or more bottles of wine at Amazon Fresh (through November 30, in eligible areas)

Pro tip: Always check delivery fees, service fees, and minimum order thresholds. A low turkey price can be offset if you’re paying extra to get it to your door.

New: Letting Amazon’s AI “Rufus” shop for you

One of the biggest changes this year is how aggressively Amazon is pushing Rufus, its AI shopping assistant built into their app and site.

A couple of the more useful prompts you can ask Rufus include, “What are the best deals for me?” or “What is the price history of this item?” Within seconds, you’ll get personalized recommendations based on your buying history (and wish lists) as well as quick access to a pricing graph that shows the 30 and 90 day price history of the product.

More notably, Amazon says Rufus can now place automated purchases. Customers can actually tell the assistant to “Buy these headphones when they’re 30% off,” and it will monitor prices every 30 minutes and automatically complete the purchase once the item meets your set conditions.

From a consumer standpoint, this can be helpful if you’re chasing short-lived “Lightning Deals, but there are some safeguards to consider:

Make sure your default payment method and shipping address are ones you’re comfortable using for automatic orders.

Set realistic thresholds so you don’t trigger a purchase on a mediocre discount.

If your kids have access to your Amazon app, check parental controls so they can’t issue voice or app commands that trigger auto-buys.

Extra savings for Prime members and cardholders

Prime members continue to get the best access to fast shipping and many of the headline deals. Amazon says Same-Day Delivery is now available across millions of items in more than 9,000 U.S. cities and towns, with tens of millions of items eligible for One-Day delivery.

There are also limited-time credit card sign-up bonuses:

Prime Visa: Instant $250 Amazon gift card upon approval between November 10 and December 8. This deal shows up twice a year, right now and during their July Prime Day event.

Instant $250 Amazon gift card upon approval between November 10 and December 8. This deal shows up twice a year, right now and during their July Prime Day event. Prime Store Card: This card can only be used on Amazon. You’ll score an instant $100 Amazon gift card for approvals between November 27 and December 1.

This card can only be used on Amazon. You’ll score an instant $100 Amazon gift card for approvals between November 27 and December 1. Cardholders with an eligible Prime membership can earn 10% back or more on select deals and 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market, with an extra 2% for No-Rush Delivery orders during part of the event.

These perks can add up, but only if you pay the balance in full each month. Interest charges will erase most of the holiday “savings” very quickly.

How to make sure the deal is real

Before you jump on any Amazon Black Friday deal, consider the following: