Target drops prices on 3,000 essentials through the holidays

Target is cutting prices on about 3,000 everyday items (pantry, baby, cleaning) through the holidays, but prices can vary by store and AK/HI are excluded

Shoppers can spot real drops by looking for fresh “new lower price” shelf tags with November dates, comparing prices in the Target app to last week, and watching for tags that say “thru 12/24”

Target is also bringing back its under-$5-per-person Thanksgiving meal and donating $500,000 to Feeding America as part of a bigger holiday goodwill push.

Starting this month, Target says it’s lowering prices on about 3,000 food, beverage, baby, and household items to make the weekly shop a little less painful through the holidays. They noted that the items seeing price drops this month include pantry stuff, baby items, and cleaning products. All the unglamorous things that quietly eat your budget.

Lisa Roath, who runs food/essentials/beauty for Target, said the company “moved quickly” because families are still on tight budgets and the holidays make that worse.

Translation for shoppers? Consumers are price-sensitive right now and Walmart/Aldi/Costco are rolling out early deals, so Target has to do the same.

Target did note the fine print: exact prices and availability will vary by store and online, and Alaska and Hawaii are excluded from the price drops.

How to tell what products have dropped in price

Saying they’ll drop the price on 3,000 items is good marketing, but not something the casual shopper can easily spot. Here are a few tips to help you spot the real deals at Target between now and Christmas.

Look for new shelf tags / price cards

When Target rolls out big price drops like this, they typically print fresh price tags with a start/end date or language like “New lower price.” Look at the bottom right of the tag for a recent date, if it’s dated mid-Nov 2025, you know that product is part of this price drop initiative.

Compare to last week in the app

One of the cool features of Target’s app is that it shows you current store-level pricing as well as what you paid last time. Use this info to do some detective work.

Specifically, the next time you add your usual weekly staples like milk, bread, Up&Up diapers, etc., to your virtual cart, scroll to your order history and see if today’s store price is lower than what you paid last week. This is by far the easiest way for loyal shoppers to spot the cuts without memorizing prices.

Check for “through the holiday season” language

Some tags will have an end date or a line that signals it’s a seasonal cut. If it says something like “thru 12/24,” that’s one of the price-reduction SKUs, not just a weekly ad sale.

Use last week’s circular vs. this week’s

Even if the drop isn’t on the front-page ad, I’d recommend screenshotting last week’s price for a staple item you regularly buy, and then compare the two.

If it’s lower now but not marked as a “sale,” that’s Target quietly lowering the base price.

Thanksgiving dinner for under $5 a person is back

Target is also bringing back its value Thanksgiving meal, and this year they’re calling it the lowest price yet. It’s a full holiday dinner for less than $5 per person using “quality ingredients and trusted brands.” That’s clearly aimed at shoppers who want the traditional meal but don’t want to spend $120 feeding everyone.

It’s part grocery play, part “we’re on your side” branding. If they can get you in for turkey and sides, you’ll probably grab décor, pajamas, and a Starbucks while you’re there.

They’re pairing it with a big food-bank donation

Target didn’t just stop at the price cuts. The company also announced a $500,000 donation to Feeding America, which distributes food through 200 food banks and 60,000 partner agencies nationwide. Target estimates that the $500,000 will be able to create about 5 million meals this season.

Kiera Fernandez, who oversees community efforts at Target, said this is about “showing up with care and consistency” in the 2,000 communities Target serves. They’re using this a reminder to shoppers that they do the corporate-giving thing year-round.

The company says it’s tracking toward $400 million total in products and cash to nonprofits this year, and that it’s given more than $16 million to Feeding America over the last 20 years.