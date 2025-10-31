How to make sure ConsumerAffairs shows up in your Google search

If you’ve Googled anything lately, you’ve probably noticed more AI-generated content, more ads and more anecdotal advice from sites like Reddit.

It’s getting harder to find reliable, fact-checked information online.

But here’s some good news: Google now lets you choose which sources you trust most.

Take control of your search

With Google’s new Preferred Sources feature, you can tell the search engine which websites you want to see more often.

Add ConsumerAffairs as one of your Preferred Sources, and our articles and reviews are more likely to appear in your Top Stories and the “From your sources” section.

Step-by-step: How to add ConsumerAffairs

It takes less than a minute:

Go to Google’s Preferred Sources page Sign in to your Google account Search for and select ConsumerAffairs.com

That’s it. Next time you search, you’ll see more trusted answers from us.

Why it matters

Roughly half of the internet is AI-generated in 2025. At ConsumerAffairs, every article you read is researched, edited and fact-checked by real people. We work hard to provide transparent reviews, data-driven insights and expert guidance you can rely on.

Some things are too important to rely on algorithmic guesswork. Whether you’re comparing warranties, planning a move or researching your next big purchase, you deserve information you can trust.

Adding ConsumerAffairs as a preferred source helps you stay informed and supports independent, transparent reporting.