Honda Fit tops the list as the most reliable used car for the money

Auto repair and maintenance costs have surged in recent years so purchasing a used car that doesn’t require a lot of help from your mechanic can save a lot of money. Automotive website iSeeCars has conducted a study that found the Honda Fit is the most reliable used car for the money, both in the 5-year-old and 10-year-old categories.

The study, which analyzed the prices and odometer readings of over 700,000 used cars, provides insights for consumers looking to maximize their automotive investment.

The Honda Fit, with an average list price of $18,336 for a 5-year-old model, offers an impressive remaining lifespan of 11.6 years. This translates to a cost of just $1,583 per year, significantly lower than the average 5-year-old used car, which costs $26,206 and has a remaining lifespan of 7.6 years, or $3,426 per year. The study’s authors say the Fit's affordability and longevity make it an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers seeking reliable transportation.

Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars, said Used car prices have dropped from their COVID-induced record highs, but they remain well above pre-COVID pricing levels. With tariffs looming, he said it's possible new and used prices could rise again.

In the 10-year-old category, the Honda Fit continues to lead, with a list price of $12,169 and a remaining lifespan of 9 years, costing $1,358 per year. Other notable mentions include the Volkswagen Passat and Lincoln MKZ, which also offer excellent value for money.

A 5-year old Prius is the most reliable hybrid

The study also highlights the Toyota Prius as the most reliable 5-year-old used hybrid, while the Tesla Model S stands out as the only electric car among the top-ranked 10-year-old models. The Prius, with its reputation for fuel efficiency and reliability, remains a top choice for hybrid enthusiasts.

For those interested in trucks, the Nissan Frontier ranks highest among 5-year-old models, offering a robust lifespan and competitive pricing. Meanwhile, the Toyota Tacoma boasts the longest predicted remaining lifespan among 10-year-old trucks, underscoring its durability.

Brauer said the most reliable used cars for the money tend to be small, low-cost economy cars, but the Infiniti Q50 luxury sedan makes the list by having a relatively low used car price and over 10 years of remaining life.

As consumers navigate the challenges of rising vehicle costs, this study provides a roadmap for finding reliable, cost-effective options in the used car market. With models like the Honda Fit leading the way, buyers can secure dependable transportation without breaking the bank.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.