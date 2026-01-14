Luxury retailer Saks Global declares bankruptcy

Saks Global has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing persistent losses, high interest costs, and a sharp slowdown in luxury spending.

The company plans to keep stores and its e-commerce operations open while it restructures debt and renegotiates leases.

Vendors and landlords are expected to feel the impact, as Saks Global seeks court approval to revise payment terms.



Saks Global has declared bankruptcy, becoming the latest luxury retail operator to seek court protection amid weakening consumer demand and mounting financial pressure in the retail sector.

In a filing submitted to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the company said it would pursue a Chapter 11 reorganization designed to stabilize operations while preserving its core business. Saks Global reported that elevated borrowing costs, lingering inventory imbalances, and cautious spending by higher-income shoppers had eroded cash flow over the past year.

“Chapter 11 provides us with the flexibility to realign our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet,” the company said in a statement. “Our goal is to emerge as a more focused, financially resilient retailer that can better serve customers and partners.”

Saks Global said it has secured debtor-in-possession financing to support day-to-day operations during the restructuring. Stores will remain open, online orders will continue to be fulfilled, and customer loyalty programs will be honored, according to the filing.

Hard times

The bankruptcy underscores the challenges facing luxury retailers as inflation-weary consumers pull back on discretionary purchases and competition intensifies from both online platforms and discount outlets. Analysts note that even high-end brands have struggled with excess inventory and rising operating costs, particularly for real estate and logistics.

Saks Global took on extensive debt in 2024 when it purchased another luxury retailer, Neiman Marcus.

Suppliers and landlords are closely watching the case, as Saks Global is expected to seek revised payment schedules and lease terms. Industry experts say the outcome could influence negotiations across the retail sector, especially in major urban shopping districts.

The company did not disclose a timeline for exiting bankruptcy but said it intends to use the process to streamline operations, reduce debt, and refocus on its most profitable categories.