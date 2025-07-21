Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte returns August 26

Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, and its full fall menu, will return to cafes across the country on August 26.

In addition to the classic pumpkin spice latte, the coffee chain has a few new fall menu items.

Coffee lovers can find fall creamers and coffees now in grocery stores nationwide.

If you’re ready for a crisp chill in the air and some pumpkin in your coffee cup, you won’t have to wait much longer.

Starbucks officially announced the return of its pumpkin spice latte (PSL) – and the rest of its 2025 fall menu – will be back in stores starting August 26.

The date marks the latest debut of the PSL to Starbucks cafes in the last four years. However, consumers will have just over a month more of waiting for its return.

The fall menu

Here’s what Starbucks lovers can expect with the new fall menu drop on August 26:

Pumpkin Spiced Latte, hot or iced

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, hot or iced

New item: Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

New item: Italian Sausage Egg Bites

Shop pumpkin in stores now

If you can’t wait another month for pumpkin-flavored drinks, Starbucks’ fall-flavored coffees and creamers have already hit grocery stores nationwide.

The seasonal items are only available for a limited time, but here’s what shoppers can get their hands on this year:

Starbucks Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte, 40 oz.: $6.99

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink , 13.7 oz: $4.19

StarbucksPumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee: Ground coffee: $11.99-13.99 for 10-oz. bag, $15.49-16.49 for 17-oz. Bag K-Cup pods: $10.49-12.49 for 10-count, $13.99-15.99 for 22-count, $25.49-27.49 for 32-count, $33.99-35.99 for 44-count Coffee Capsules for Nespresso Vertuo Machines: $11.98 for 8-count

Starbucks Fall Blend Coffee: Ground coffee: $11.99-13.99 for 10-oz. bag, $15.49-16.49 for 17-oz. bag K-Cup pods: $10.49-12.49 for 10-count, $13.99-15.99 for 22-count, $25.49-27.49 for 32-count, $33.99-35.99 for 44-count

Starbucks Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee: Ground coffee: $11.99-13.99 for 10-oz. bag, $15.49-16.49 for 17-oz. bag K-Cup pods: $10.49-12.49 for 10-count, $13.99-15.99 for 22-count, $25.49-27.49 for 32-count, $33.99-35.99 for 44-count.

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, 32 oz.: $11.99 – $13.99

Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Non-dairy Creamer, 28 oz: $5.99

New item: Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-dairy Creamer, 28 oz: $5.99 This item is exclusively at Target



Note: all prices are Starbucks’ suggested retail prices, and actual prices may differ based on location or retailer.