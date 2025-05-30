Target expands Circle 360 perks to over 100 retailers

Target Circle 360 members can now get same-day delivery from over 100 retailers — including CVS, PetSmart, and Hy-Vee — without extra price markups.

The move is part of Target’s push to transform Circle 360 into a digital one-stop shop and recover from recent drops in store traffic.

The retailer is also adding 10,000 new low-priced products and running aggressive summer deals to regain momentum after backlash over DEI policy changes.

Target is supercharging its Circle 360 membership by giving shoppers access to same-day delivery from more than 100 partner retailers — all without additional price markups.

The initiative is aimed at turning the retailer’s loyalty program into what executives are calling a “digital shopping center.”

The expanded offering includes major retail names such as CVS, PetSmart, Giant Eagle, and Hy-Vee, all part of the delivery network run by Shipt, a Target-owned service. Until now, free same-day delivery through Circle 360 had only applied to purchases made at Target.

The move is the latest in a series of strategic plays by the Minneapolis-based chain to reverse sluggish foot traffic and reinvigorate customer engagement.

“This expanded access gives shoppers more convenience than ever, bringing their favorite stores under one virtual roof,” Target said in a statement.

Big bet on digital and discounted goods

The expansion of Target Circle 360 follows another announcement just days earlier: the company plans to introduce more than 10,000 new items this summer. Many of the new offerings will focus on affordability, with snacks and beauty products priced as low as $1 and under $20.

Target is also currently running its “Hello Summer” sale through May 26, offering Target Circle members enticing deals such as:

Buy one, get one 20% off on ground beef and beef patties

20% off select Favorite Day snacks

These moves come as Target battles a dual threat: weakening consumer confidence and controversy over its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Earlier this year, the company faced a wave of consumer boycotts after pulling back on some of its DEI commitments, which alienated both critics and long-time supporters.

Foot traffic falters, competition rises

According to data from Placer.ai, Target’s store visits dropped 9% in February and 6.5% in March, highlighting the urgency for the retailer to reset its strategy. That’s a stark contrast to competitors who have seen relatively stable or improving in-store engagement.

Additionally, the retailer faces cost pressures tied to its global supply chain. Although a recent 90-day truce on tariffs between the U.S. and China provides temporary relief, the uncertainty of future trade dynamics remains a looming concern.

Looking ahead

By positioning Circle 360 as a cross-brand, e-commerce hub, Target is not just trying to keep pace with rivals like Amazon and Walmart — it’s aiming to build a new model of customer loyalty that blends convenience, value, and variety.

As shoppers become more value-conscious and digitally dependent, Target’s expanded delivery network and price-friendly product rollout may prove critical in winning back customers — and reinforcing its place in the evolving retail landscape.