Amazon rebuts WSJ report alleging price hikes on essentials

Amazon says WSJ relied on flawed, cherry-picked data to claim rising prices on basics.

Independent research shows Amazon offers lowest prices on essentials for eight years running, company says.

Amazon highlights hundreds of recent price drops and calls WSJ’s examples misleading or erroneous.

Amazon is pushing back hard against a recent Wall Street Journal investigation that claimed the retailer has raised prices on everyday essentials since tariffs were increased. In a detailed rebuttal, Amazon called the WSJ’s methodology “fundamentally flawed” and said the report paints a “misleading” picture of its pricing practices.

The Journal's July 20 article—based on a study of roughly 2,500 low-priced items—concluded that Amazon had increased prices by an average of 5.2% between January 20 and July 1. But Amazon says that dataset represents just 0.04% of the 6 million essential items it offers and criticizes the WSJ for cherry-picking the items and only examining prices on two isolated dates rather than over time.

“Selecting two specific dates versus evaluating over a period of time is a methodology that any credible researcher would recognize would yield inaccurate findings,” Amazon said in a published statement. The company claims that over 92% of the items analyzed actually saw no price change or a decrease when looking at monthly averages.

Amazon also disputes the accuracy of the price changes highlighted by the Journal. It says the newspaper made numerous errors, including misidentifying temporary promotional pricing as regular pricing and comparing Amazon’s in-stock items with out-of-stock items at competitors. Among the products where Amazon says the WSJ erred: PetArmor ear rinse, Zarbee’s cough syrup, and Seventh Generation cleaning wipes.

Independent researcher cited

To bolster its case, Amazon pointed to an eight-year track record from Profitero, an independent research firm, which found that Amazon consistently offers the lowest prices among 22 major U.S. retailers for everyday essentials. The company also published a list of 100 items (below) it says have seen price reductions this year—some by as much as 38%.

"Perhaps most telling," Amazon added, "is that the WSJ’s cherry-picked list failed to explain that Amazon consistently meets or beats competitor pricing across their own sample."

Amazon’s rebuttal also draws attention to similar price hikes among rival retailers—some reportedly as high as 400%—on the very same items and dates the Journal used in its analysis. It notes that even the WSJ's lead example, a can of Campbell’s New England Clam Chowder, was priced identically on Amazon and the lowest national competitor on July 1.

While Amazon acknowledged that prices fluctuate regularly in retail, it emphasized that it remains committed to offering “everyday low prices” and meeting or beating its rivals. The company concluded by stating that the WSJ’s findings could not be left “unchecked,” given the flawed data and misleading inferences drawn from it.