Amazon rebuts WSJ report alleging price hikes on essentials

Amazon is pushing back hard against a recent Wall Street Journal investigation that claimed the retailer has raised prices on everyday essentials since tariffs were increased. In a detailed rebuttal, Amazon called the WSJ’s methodology “fundamentally flawed” and said the report paints a “misleading” picture of its pricing practices.
The Journal's July 20 article—based on a study of roughly 2,500 low-priced items—concluded that Amazon had increased prices by an average of 5.2% between January 20 and July 1. But Amazon says that dataset represents just 0.04% of the 6 million essential items it offers and criticizes the WSJ for cherry-picking the items and only examining prices on two isolated dates rather than over time.
“Selecting two specific dates versus evaluating over a period of time is a methodology that any credible researcher would recognize would yield inaccurate findings,” Amazon said in a published statement. The company claims that over 92% of the items analyzed actually saw no price change or a decrease when looking at monthly averages.
Amazon also disputes the accuracy of the price changes highlighted by the Journal. It says the newspaper made numerous errors, including misidentifying temporary promotional pricing as regular pricing and comparing Amazon’s in-stock items with out-of-stock items at competitors. Among the products where Amazon says the WSJ erred: PetArmor ear rinse, Zarbee’s cough syrup, and Seventh Generation cleaning wipes.
Independent researcher cited
To bolster its case, Amazon pointed to an eight-year track record from Profitero, an independent research firm, which found that Amazon consistently offers the lowest prices among 22 major U.S. retailers for everyday essentials. The company also published a list of 100 items (below) it says have seen price reductions this year—some by as much as 38%.
"Perhaps most telling," Amazon added, "is that the WSJ’s cherry-picked list failed to explain that Amazon consistently meets or beats competitor pricing across their own sample."
Amazon’s rebuttal also draws attention to similar price hikes among rival retailers—some reportedly as high as 400%—on the very same items and dates the Journal used in its analysis. It notes that even the WSJ's lead example, a can of Campbell’s New England Clam Chowder, was priced identically on Amazon and the lowest national competitor on July 1.
While Amazon acknowledged that prices fluctuate regularly in retail, it emphasized that it remains committed to offering “everyday low prices” and meeting or beating its rivals. The company concluded by stating that the WSJ’s findings could not be left “unchecked,” given the flawed data and misleading inferences drawn from it.
"Less than 0.04%"
What they hid: the vast majority of these cherry-picked items had either no price change or a price decrease during their selected timeframe, and over 92% were the same price or lower when looking at average prices in January and June. Amazon has already lowered prices on many thousands of products this year across our full selection. Even within the WSJ's cherry-picked dataset, we've lowered prices on hundreds of products between January 20 and July 1—below are just 100 examples. Many of the highlighted examples in the WSJ story contained significant factual errors, from incorrect starting prices to basic math mistakes. The reality remains: Amazon consistently beats or meets the lowest competitive prices among major retailers, maintaining our unwavering commitment to customer value.
Amazon's 100 examples
2. Cricut Joy Gel Point Pens 1.0 (3), $7.97 to $5.00, 37% decrease
3. TUKOL Cough Medicine for Adults Multi-Symptom Cough Syrup (4 fl. oz), $7.50 to $4.99, 33% decrease
4. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe, Magnetic Phone Grip & Stand, $29.97 to $19.99, 33% decrease
5. Learning Resources Classroom Thermometer, $11.19 to $7.99, 29% decrease
6. Six Star Whey Protein Powder Plus Muscle Building & Recovery Formula with Whey Isolate Powder Post-Workout Supplement, $21.99 to $15.83, 28% decrease
7. Kaytee Wild Bird Basic Seed (10 lb), $16.47 to $11.88, 28% decrease
8. KitchenAid Universal Plastic Batter Bowl, 8-Cup, $17.99 to $12.99, 28% decrease
9. Miracle Whip Light Dressing (30 oz), $5.49 to $3.97, 28% decrease
10. Energizer A23 Batteries, A23 Battery Alkaline, 2 Count, $3.99 to $2.89, 28% decrease
11. hand2mind Social Emotional Task Cards, $19.99 to $14.49, 28% decrease
12. hand2mind Alphabet Picture Mnemonic Cards, ABC Flashcards for Kids, $12.28 to $8.99, 27% decrease
13. Starry Lemon Lime Soda Pop (12 fl. oz) pack of 12, $7.28 to $5.47, 25% decrease
14. SKL Home Fall Harvest Gnome Hand Towel 2pc Set, $19.30 to $14.59, 24% decrease
15. Delta Children CoComelon Cozee Buddy Kids Chair, $32.99 to $24.99, 24% decrease
16. Gatorade Thirst Quencher, Orange (20 fl. oz) pack of 8, $7.88 to $5.99, 24% decrease
17. hand2mind Luna The Calming Kitty, Breathing Light, $16.69 to $12.79, 23% decrease
18. LaCroix Sparkling Water, Strawberry Peach, (12 fl. oz) pack of 8, $4.99 to $3.83, 23% decrease
19. BIC Soleil Escape Scented Women's Disposable Razors 4 Blades 10 Count, $14.89 to $11.49, 23% decrease
20. Dritz 24" Hip Pattern Drafting Ruler, $16.49 to $12.79, 22% decrease
21. Mind Reader Single Serve Coffee Pod Drawer Countertop Organizer, $19.99 to $15.60, 22% decrease
22. BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink Low-Calorie Sports Beverage (16 fl. oz), $1.27 to $1.00, 21% decrease
23. Mind Reader Vertical File Storage, Desktop Organizer, $19.99 to $15.79, 21% decrease
24. Crosley Mini Retro 80's Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $23.95 to $18.95, 21% decrease
25. Simplify Holiday Light Organizer Holds 500 Lights Christmas Storage Box, $12.92 to $10.30, 20% decrease
26. Dulcolax Kids Saline Laxative Soft Chews Laxatives 1200 mg 15 Count, $7.49 to $5.98, 20% decrease
27. her own Boost, Helps Boost Energy Green Tea Leaf Extract, 60 Capsules, $14.99 to $11.99, 20% decrease
28. SoCozy Boo! Lice Scaring Shampoo For Kids Hair Effective Lice Treatment (10.5 fl. oz), $11.19 to $8.99, 20% decrease
29. Baby Dove Bubble Bath Melanin-Rich Skin Nourishment (16 oz), $9.90 to $7.99, 19% decrease
30. Roundup Dual Action 365 Weed & Grass Killer Plus 12 Month Preventer (1 gal), $45.42 to $36.75, 19% decrease
31. Mucinex Fast-Max Liquid Gels for Day/Night Cold and Flu 24 Count, $18.47 to $14.97, 19% decrease
32. SKL Home Gilded Pineapple Hand Towel Set, $18.86 to $15.29, 19% decrease
33. SABRE 2-in-1 Personal Alarm with LED Light Personal Safety Siren, $11.47 to $9.40, 18% decrease
34. Raid Ant & Roach Killer Spray for Listed Bugs (17.5 oz), $5.64 to $4.63, 18% decrease
35. Secret Antiperspirant and Deodorant for Women (2.7 oz) Pack of 2, $6.97 to $5.74, 18% decrease
36. KitchenAid Gourmet Cookie Dough Scoop, $13.94 to $11.49, 18% decrease
37. SKL Home Yellowstone Sundance 100% Cotton Premium 2-Piece Hand Towel, $11.99 to $9.89, 18% decrease
38. Exclusive Home Curtains Finesse Branch Print Grommet Top Curtain Panel Pair, $29.15 to $24.1, 17% decrease
39. Woods Outdoor Extension Power Block Durable Cord 8-Foot, $7.79 to $6.47, 17% decrease
40. Pledge Moisturizing Wood Oil Furniture Reviving Spray (9.7 oz), $5.38 to $4.49, 17% decrease
41. mio Orange Tangerine Flavored with Other Natural Flavor Liquid Water Enhancer (3.24 fl. oz), $5.94 to $4.99, 16% decrease
42. Mucinex Fast-Max & NightShift Combo Pack Max Strength Cough & Cold Medicine (6 fl. oz), $19.97 to $16.95, 15% decrease
43. Gallery Solutions - 8"x10" Flat Grey Wall Frame, $15.99 to $13.59, 15% decrease
44. Gatorade Kids' Rookie Metal Water Bottle (12oz) Stainless Steel Bottle, $19.98 to $16.99, 15% decrease
45. iDesign Polyester Constellation Shower Curtain, $16.93 to $14.40, 15% decrease
46. hand2mind Morphology Wall Card Set, $14.79 to $12.59, 15% decrease
47. SKL Home Holidays 6-Piece Hand Towel Set Assorted 6 Count, $22.99 to $19.59, 15% decrease
48. hand2mind FingerFocus Highlighter to Go Guided Reading Strips, $10.19 to $8.69, 15% decrease
49. L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo (28 fl. oz), $8.97 to $7.68, 14% decrease
50. iDesign Polyester Floral Print Shower Curtain, $16.78 to $14.40, 14% decrease
51. Household Essentials Over-The-Door Ironing Board Holder, $12.99 to $11.19, 14% decrease
52. Bumble Bee Jalapeno Seasoned Tuna (2.5 oz) $1.16 to $1.00, 14% decrease
53. Fit & Fresh Charlotte Adult Insulated Lunch Bag, $16.99 to $14.69, 14% decrease
54. Milk-Bone MaroSnacks Dog Treats Peanut Butter (40 oz), $11.48 to $9.96, 13% decrease
55. Purina Tidy Cats Tidy Care Alert Cat Health Monitoring Cat Litter (8 lb), $22.04 to $19.19, 13% decrease
56. bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit (12 fl. oz) pack of 8, $4.18 to $3.65, 13% decrease
57. Gatorade Glacier Cherry (12 fl. oz), pack of 12, $7.98 to $6.98, 13% decrease
58. Gatorade Thirst Quencher Orange (12 fl. oz) pack of 12, $7.98 to $6.98, 13% decrease
59. Keebler Fudge Cookies (8.5oz), $3.38 to $2.98, 11.83% decrease
60. Mommy's Bliss Constipation Ease + Prebiotics (4 fl oz), $11.77 to$10.43, 11% decrease
61. Logitech K120 Wired Keyboard for Windows, $12.34 to $10.95, 11% decrease
62. Natrol Fast Dissolve Melatonin 10 mg 60 Strawberry-Flavored Tablets, $8.96 to $7.97, 11% decrease
63. Mucinex FastMax DM Max Strength Cough Relief Liquid (6 fl. oz), $13.97 to $12.49, 11% decrease
64. Purina Fancy Feast Dry Cat Food with Savory Farm-Raised Chicken and Turkey (3 lb), $10.18 to $9.12, 10% decrease
65. Tweezerman Disney's Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse Ear-esistible Nail Files pack of 3, $7.12 to $6.40, 10% decrease
66. Jose Cuervo Classic Lime Light Margarita Mix (59.2 fl. oz), $8.74 to $7.86, 10% decrease
67. Dot's Pretzels Cinnamon Sugar Seasoned Pretzel Twist Snack (16 oz), $6.48 to $5.83, 10% decrease
68. Dot's Pretzels Honey Mustard Seasoned Pretzel Twist Snack (16 oz), $6.48 to $5.83, 10% decrease
69. Wrangler Throw Blanket Soft Plush Fleece Bedding, $14.50 to $13.05, 10% decrease
70. Glade Automatic Spray Refill Air Freshener (6.2 oz), $6.98 to $6.29, 10% decrease
71. Kraft NotCo Original Flavor Plant Based Mac & Cheese (6 oz), $2.74 to $2.47, 10% decrease
72. I AND LOVE AND YOU Cat Food Variety (3 oz) 12 pack, $14.29 to $12.89, 10% decrease
73. Whitmor Upright Christmas Tree Bag Extra-Large, $21.99 to $19.84, 10% decrease
74. Goldfish Crisps Salt & Vinegar Flavored Baked Chip Cracker Snacks (6.25 oz), $3.52 to $3.19, 9% decrease
75. her own Cleanse Gentle Detox, Prebiotic/Probiotic Blend Cleansing Herbal Blend 60 Capsules, $13.21 to $11.99, 9% decrease
76. Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Razors for Women 6 Razor Blade Refills, $21.99 to $19.97, 9% decrease
77. Cetaphil Body Wash Fragrance Free (20 oz), $8.79 to $7.99, 9% decrease
78. BARILLA Protein Plus Penne Pasta (14.5 oz), $2.50 to $2.28, 9% decrease
79. Ro-Tel Diced Tomatoes with Lime and Cilantro (10 oz), $1.33 to $1.22, 8% decrease
80. EXPO Low Odor Dry Erase Markers Chisel Tip Black 4 Count, $4.87 to $4.47, 8% decrease
81. PUR PLUS Lead Reducing Water Pitcher and Dispenser Replacement Filter, $10.99 to $10.15, 8% decrease
82. Evenflo Feeding Premium Proflo Venting Balance Plus Wide Neck Baby Newborn and Infant (5 oz) pack of 6, $20.99 to $19.47, 7% decrease
83. Hamburger Helper Deluxe Beef Stroganoff (5.5 oz), $1.79 to $1.68, 6% decrease
84. Simple Mills Almond Flour Crunchy Cookies Chocolate Chip (5.5 oz), $4.93 to $4.65, 6% decrease
85. Household Essentials Cotton Canvas Blanket Storage Bags, $24.54 to $23.39, 5% decrease
86. Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Kids' 10 Billion Probiotic Stick Pack 30 Count, $20.99 to $20.08, 4% decrease
87. Apple AirTag, $23.99 to $22.99, 4% decrease
88. OWYN Only What You Need Pro Elite High Protein Powder 30g Vegan Vanilla (1.32 lb), $24.97 to $23.99, 4% decrease
89. Aveeno Skin Relief Fragrance Free Body Wash Triple Oat Formula Gentle Daily Cleanser (33 fl oz), $13.48 to $12.97, 4% decrease
90. Old Spice Whole Body Deodorant Stick for Men Aluminum Free 24/7 Odor Protection (3 oz), $12.97 to $12.49, 4% decrease
91. Blue Buffalo Delectables Natural Wet Dog Food Toppers Tasty Chicken Cuts in Gravy (3 oz) 24 Pouches, $42.96 to $41.44, 4% decrease
92. Blue Bottle Whole Bean Organic Coffee Espresso, Dark Roast (12 oz), $14.48 to $13.99, 3% decrease
93. Zarbee's Kids Sleep Supplement Liquid with 1mg Melatonin (1 fl oz), $8.98 to $8.68, 3% decrease
94. Poolmaster Essential Collection Heavy-Duty Backwash Hose, $23.50 to $22.99, 2% decrease
95. BARKER CREEK Designer Computer Paper 100 Sheet Set Tie-Dye Decorative Paper Stationery (100 sheets), $11.19 to $10.99, 2% decrease
96. Refresh Optive MEGA-3 Lubricant Eye Drops (0.01 fl. oz) 30 Single-Use Containers, $18.26 to $17.97, 2% decrease
97. Rust-Oleum Specialty Fluorescent Spray Paint (11 oz), $6.98 to $6.89, 1% decrease
98. Lime-A-Way Cleaner (22 fl. oz), $4.28 to $4.24, 1% decrease
99. Wahl USA Odor Control Shampoo for Dogs & Pets (24 oz), $8.97 to $8.90, 1% decrease
100. Rust-Oleum Stops Rust Custom Spray 5-in-1 Spray Paint (12 oz), $6.98 to $6.94, 1% decrease