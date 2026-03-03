Stop wasting money: 5 sneaky fees you can cancel this week

Small fees = big annual hit: Paper statements, phone insurance, bank minimums, and subscriptions can quietly cost you $800+ a year.

Most are easy to kill: Go paperless, drop device insurance, meet direct deposit rules, or switch to a no-fee account.

Use simple scripts: Ask for a “courtesy credit” or “retention offer,” then stay quiet — reps often waive fees to keep you.

Most consumers don’t realize how many small, recurring fees are quietly baked into their monthly expenses.

Just a few dollars here, a $12 charge there. Throw in a “service” add-on you barely remember approving.

Individually, they feel fairly harmless. Collectively, they can cost you $800 to $1,500 per year, without improving your lifestyle one bit.

Here’s how to hunt them down and eliminate them fast.

1. Paper statement fees

Many banks, credit cards, utilities, and even insurance companies now charge $2–$5 per month to mail you a paper statement.

It sounds minor. But at $4 per month, that’s nearly $50 per year for something you likely throw away after 30 seconds.

Companies justify it as “processing” or “print and mail” costs. Translation: they really want you to go paperless.

What to do:

Log into each account and switch to paperless billing. If you like having records, you can download PDFs quarterly and print them out, or opt to store them in a cloud folder.

What to say:

“I’ve switched to paperless billing. I’d also like a courtesy credit for recent paper statement fees.”

Most reps are happy to credit you back one or two months immediately. It never hurts to ask; you literally have nothing to lose and a few bucks to gain.

Pro tip: Ask for a “courtesy credit,” not necessarily a refund. When calling about a fee, use that phrase instead of “refund.” It signals you’re not accusing them of anything, just asking for some flexibility.

I’ve found that the wording alone can dramatically increase your odds of getting the charge reversed.

2. Cell phone insurance

Carrier insurance plans from companies like Verizon and AT&T often cost $11–$18 per line per month.

For a family of four, that number can easily hit $60+ monthly, which equates to $720 a year.

Now ask yourself this:

How often do you actually break phones?

What’s the deductible of the plan?

Is the phone already older and worth less than the deductible?

Also, be aware that many premium credit cards already include cell phone protection if you pay your bill with that card. While your coverage limits can vary, keep in mind that it’s often enough to replace the need for carrier insurance.

What to do:

Pull out your paperwork and review your credit card benefits guide. Then compare the deductible and coverage limits against what your carrier is currently charging you.

A call script that works:

“Please remove the device protection plan from all lines effective immediately.”

You don’t owe them any explanation, and they may come back with a cheaper monthly insurance plan or a lower deductible in an effort to keep you paying. At that point, you can decide if it’s worth keeping.

3. Bank account minimum balance fees

Some traditional banks are still charging $10–$15 per month if you fall below a minimum balance or don’t meet certain activity requirements.

That’s $120–$180 per year just to keep your own money in an account.

If you find yourself hit by these fees often, there are actually some hidden ways to avoid it:

Direct deposit thresholds – Some banks will waive monthly fees if you have your paycheck set for direct deposit, often it only needs to be in the $500-$1,000 range to qualify.

– Some banks will waive monthly fees if you have your paycheck set for direct deposit, often it only needs to be in the $500-$1,000 range to qualify. Student or loyalty exemptions — Many banks automatically waive fees for students, young adults, seniors, military members, or long-time customers. However, they aren’t automatic, you have to ask about them.

— Many banks automatically waive fees for students, young adults, seniors, military members, or long-time customers. However, they aren’t automatic, you have to ask about them. Moving to a different account tier — Switching to a more basic checking account from a “premium” account can also eliminate monthly fees at some banks.

What to do:

You just have to pick up the phone and call and ask what options exist at your bank.

Script:

“I’m trying to avoid monthly service fees. Is there a no-fee checking option you can move me into?”

If the answer is no, that’s your cue to compare online banks that advertise zero monthly fees and it might be time to switch.

4. Credit card annual fees

Credit card annual fees can range anywhere from $95 to $550 or more.

I’m not here to bash them and call all of them automatically bad, but they must earn their keep and provide enough value.

If you’re not using your airport lounge access, bonus travel credits, or elevated rewards categories, there’s a chance you may be overpaying for the prestige of the card.

Before canceling the card, always call and ask for a “retention offer.”

Script:

“I’m evaluating whether this card still makes sense for me due to the annual fee. Are there any retention offers or statement credits available?”

There’s a good chance you may get:

Bonus points

Partial fee credits

Or an offer to downgrade to a no-fee version

Make it a habit to never cancel a card, or a service, before calling and asking what they can do to help you out. And don’t be afraid to throw in the “I’m strongly considering cancelling” card.

Pro tip: Before canceling a credit card or subscription, mention you’re considering closing the account, and then pause.

Don’t say a word. Silence often prompts reps to check for retention offers, loyalty discounts, or fee waivers you didn’t even know existed.

Let them do the talking and remember that the onus is always on them to keep you from leaving. Silence is leverage.

5. Subscription 'creep'

From free trials quietly converting into paid plans, to streaming services that seem to get more expensive every six months, the creep is real. Companies slowly raise prices because they know most customers won’t ever notice, and if they do, they’ll just shrug their shoulders and keep paying.

While taken individually, the $9.99/month doesn’t feel painful, but when you stack five of them, the numbers get hefty really quick. Especially if you rarely use two or three of them.

What to do:

Scan your last two credit card statements for recurring charges. If you don’t immediately recognize one, then investigate a little further.

Also, it’s smart to use your phone’s built-in subscription manager to see what’s active and what you’ve cancelled recently.

Script to use if calling:

“I’d like to cancel and request a refund for the most recent billing cycle.” Some companies will actually prorate or refund you if you catch it early in the billing cycle.